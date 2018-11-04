World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Una Arquitetos
  6. 2018
  7. House Villa-Lobos / Una Arquitetos

  • 09:00 - 4 November, 2018
House Villa-Lobos / Una Arquitetos, © Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

© Nelson Kon

  • Architects

    Una Arquitetos

  • Location

    São Paulo, Brazil

  • Authors

    Cristiane Muniz, Fabio Valentim, Fernanda Barbara, Fernando Viégas

  • Area

    420.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographer

    Nelson Kon

  • Collaborators

    Ana Paula Castro, Jimmi Liendo, Hugo Bellini, Joaquin Gak, Marcos Bresser, Rodrigo Carvalho, Marie Lartigue, Manuela Raitelli

  • Concrete and Metallic Structure

    Inner Engenharia e Gerenciamento

  • Engeneering

    Marcelo Zamaro Instalações Elétricas e Hidráulicas

  • Waterproofing Design

    Proassp Consultoria

  • Lighting Design

    Lux Projetos Luminotécnicos

  • Landscaping

    RPAA - Raul Pereira Arquitetos Associados

  • Consulting in Exposed Concrete

    Gabriel Regino

  • Design and Execution of Wood Scaffolds

    Zeca Cury / Oficina de Marcenaria

  • Design and Execution Aluminum Frames

    JMAR Esquadrias de Alumínio

  • Design and Execution Wooden Furniture

    Doze Polegadas

  • Construction

    Taguá Engenharia
    More Specs
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
Basement floor plan
Basement floor plan

Text description provided by the architects. Built on the top of a hill in a residential neighbourhood in São Paulo, the house seeks to adapt to the geography and to appreciate the views over the extensive wetlands of ​​the Pinheiros river, quite wooded in this western section.

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

The ground floor of the house follows the smooth slope of the land. Dining room and kitchen form a continuous space and are at a slightly elevated elevation relative to the sidewalk. Mid level below is the living room. In this movement, veranda and living room gain a double height and maintains a direct relationship with the lower level of the terrain. Three gardens surround these programs. The entrance garden is marked by a cherry tree already existing on the site; the central garden intercalating garage and veranda; the back garden gains the full width of the plot and includes a swimming pool.

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
Section B
Section B

For a better use of the veranda, the support of this entire portion of the house was limited to two metal columns, eccentric in relation to the slabs, and which are connected with a large metal beam over the house. This 16.50m long beam, which runs through the entire volume, hangs the ends of the slabs with metal rods of 32mm in diameter. Thus, the volume is suspended on the ground, releasing an extensive view that crosses the whole house. A cutout over the central garden creates an internal void in the volume around which various spaces communicate, from the living room and the veranda from the ground floor to rooms and upstairs studio. The metal columns have distinct geometries and punctuate these spaces on the level of the gardens.

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

A large concrete block contains the stairs inside it. The climb inside this structure increases the surprise of the wide landscape that opens on the upper floor, where a veranda and a family room are located. The children's bedrooms are lined up on the northwest face, while the couple's room faces the opposite side. They are rooms, always protected by the eaves of the roof slab and closed with sliding wooden panels with movable shutters. The roof is also terrace, a large wooden deck with an amazing view over the city.

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Brazil
