  ArchDaily
  News
  10 Years of WAF's World Building of the Year

10 Years of WAF's World Building of the Year

10 Years of WAF's World Building of the Year
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Grafton Architects. ImageUniversita Luigi Bocconi / Grafton Architects Save this picture! via Grafton Architects via Grafton Architects
Courtesy of Grafton Architects. ImageUniversita Luigi Bocconi / Grafton Architects Save this picture! via Grafton Architects via Grafton Architects

 

In the ten years since its founding, the World Architecture Festival has gained a reputation as one of the most wide-ranging and influential architectural events. The festival, which will be held in Amsterdam following a five tenure in Berlin, brings together leading voices in the field from around the world, this year including Rem Koolhaas, Jeanne Gang, David Adjaye, and Li Xiaodong.

While famed for its wide-ranging talks program, the World Architecture Festival (WAF) is also known for its awards, recognizing works from practices around the world. The past ten years of awards have honored buildings across 30 categories, culminating in the selection of the World Building of the Year. As this year's event approaches (it will be held in Amsterdam 28-30 November), it's a good moment to review the past laureates.

Tickets for the festival are available online now, with a 20% discount available for ArchDaily readers who enter the code ARCHDAILY20 at checkout. Our site will also have news coverage and live-streams of festival events.

2017: Post-Earthquake Reconstruction Project in Guangming Village / The Chinese University of Hong Kong & Kunming University of Science and Technology

Save this picture!
CUHKU. ImagePost-earthquake reconstruction and demonstration project of Guangming Village; Zhaotong, China / The Chinese University of Hong Kong
CUHKU. ImagePost-earthquake reconstruction and demonstration project of Guangming Village; Zhaotong, China / The Chinese University of Hong Kong

CUHKU. ImagePost-earthquake reconstruction and demonstration project of Guangming Village; Zhaotong, China / The Chinese University of Hong Kong CUHKU. ImagePost-earthquake reconstruction and demonstration project of Guangming Village; Zhaotong, China / The Chinese University of Hong Kong CUHKU. ImagePost-earthquake reconstruction and demonstration project of Guangming Village; Zhaotong, China / The Chinese University of Hong Kong CUHKU. ImagePost-earthquake reconstruction and demonstration project of Guangming Village; Zhaotong, China / The Chinese University of Hong Kong + 48

2016: National Museum in Szczecin Dialogue Centre Przelomy / KWK Promes

Save this picture!
© Juliusz Sokołowski
© Juliusz Sokołowski

National Museum in Szczecin Dialogue Centre Przelomy / KWK Promes. Image © Juliusz Sokołowski National Museum in Szczecin Dialogue Centre Przelomy / KWK Promes. Image © Juliusz Sokołowski National Museum in Szczecin Dialogue Centre Przelomy / KWK Promes. Image © Juliusz Sokołowski National Museum in Szczecin Dialogue Centre Przelomy / KWK Promes. Image © Juliusz Sokołowski + 48

2015: The Interlace / OMA / Ole Scheeren

Save this picture!
10 Years of WAF's World Building of the Year, The Interlace / OMA / Ole Scheeren. Image © Iwan Baan
The Interlace / OMA / Ole Scheeren. Image © Iwan Baan

The Interlace / OMA / Ole Scheeren. Image © Iwan Baan The Interlace / OMA / Ole Scheeren. Image Courtesy of Ole Scheeren / OMA The Interlace / OMA / Ole Scheeren. Image © Iwan Baan The Interlace / OMA / Ole Scheeren. Image Courtesy of Ole Scheeren / OMA + 48

2014: The Chapel / A21 Studio

Save this picture!
Courtesy of a21 Studio. ImageThe Chapel / A21 Studio
Courtesy of a21 Studio. ImageThe Chapel / A21 Studio

2013: Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tamaki / Francis- Jones Morehen Thorp

Save this picture!
Toi o Tāmaki Auckland Art Gallery / FJMT + Archimedia. Image © John Gollings
Toi o Tāmaki Auckland Art Gallery / FJMT + Archimedia. Image © John Gollings

Toi o Tāmaki Auckland Art Gallery / FJMT + Archimedia. Image © John Gollings Toi o Tāmaki Auckland Art Gallery / FJMT + Archimedia. Image © John Gollings + 48

2012: Cooled Conservatories at Gardens by the Bay / Wilkinson Eyre Architects

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Wilkinson Eyre Architects. ImageCooled Conservatories at Gardens by the Bay / Wilkinson Eyre Architects
Courtesy of Wilkinson Eyre Architects. ImageCooled Conservatories at Gardens by the Bay / Wilkinson Eyre Architects

Courtesy of Wilkinson Eyre Architects. ImageCooled Conservatories at Gardens by the Bay / Wilkinson Eyre Architects 10 Years of WAF's World Building of the Year Courtesy of Wilkinson Eyre Architects. ImageCooled Conservatories at Gardens by the Bay / Wilkinson Eyre Architects + 48

2011: Media-ICT / Cloud 9

Save this picture!
Media-TIC / Enric Ruiz Geli. Image © Iwan Baan
Media-TIC / Enric Ruiz Geli. Image © Iwan Baan

Media-TIC / Enric Ruiz Geli. Image © Iwan Baan Media-TIC / Enric Ruiz Geli. Image © Iwan Baan Media-TIC / Enric Ruiz Geli. Image © Iwan Baan Media-TIC / Enric Ruiz Geli. Image © Iwan Baan + 48

2010: MAXXI, National Museum of XXI Century Arts / Zaha Hadid Architects

Save this picture!
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

MAXXI Museum / Zaha Hadid Architects. Image © Iwan Baan MAXXI Museum / Zaha Hadid Architects. Image © Iwan Baan MAXXI Museum / Zaha Hadid Architects. Image © Iwan Baan MAXXI Museum / Zaha Hadid Architects. Image © Iwan Baan + 48

2009: Mapungubwe Interpretation Centre in South Africa / Peter Rich Architects

Save this picture!
Mapungubwe Interpretation Centre / Peter Rich Architects. Image © Iwan Baan
Mapungubwe Interpretation Centre / Peter Rich Architects. Image © Iwan Baan

Mapungubwe Interpretation Centre / Peter Rich Architects. Image © Iwan Baan Mapungubwe Interpretation Centre / Peter Rich Architects. Image © Iwan Baan Mapungubwe Interpretation Centre / Peter Rich Architects. Image © Iwan Baan Mapungubwe Interpretation Centre / Peter Rich Architects. Image © Iwan Baan + 48

2008: Universita Luigi Bocconi / Grafton Architects

Courtesy of Grafton Architects. ImageUniversita Luigi Bocconi / Grafton Architects Save this picture! via Grafton Architects via Grafton Architects Courtesy of Grafton Architects. ImageUniversita Luigi Bocconi / Grafton Architects Save this picture! via Grafton Architects via Grafton Architects Courtesy of Grafton Architects. ImageUniversita Luigi Bocconi / Grafton Architects Save this picture! via Grafton Architects via Grafton Architects Courtesy of Grafton Architects. ImageUniversita Luigi Bocconi / Grafton Architects Save this picture! via Grafton Architects via Grafton Architects + 48

See more:

News Articles
Cite: AD Editorial Team. "10 Years of WAF's World Building of the Year" 30 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904921/10-years-of-wafs-world-building-of-the-year/> ISSN 0719-8884

