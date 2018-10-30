10 Years of WAF's World Building of the Year

Save this picture! Courtesy of Grafton Architects. ImageUniversita Luigi Bocconi / Grafton Architects Save this picture! via Grafton Architects via Grafton Architects

In the ten years since its founding, the World Architecture Festival has gained a reputation as one of the most wide-ranging and influential architectural events. The festival, which will be held in Amsterdam following a five tenure in Berlin, brings together leading voices in the field from around the world, this year including Rem Koolhaas, Jeanne Gang, David Adjaye, and Li Xiaodong.

While famed for its wide-ranging talks program, the World Architecture Festival (WAF) is also known for its awards, recognizing works from practices around the world. The past ten years of awards have honored buildings across 30 categories, culminating in the selection of the World Building of the Year. As this year's event approaches (it will be held in Amsterdam 28-30 November), it's a good moment to review the past laureates.

2017: Post-Earthquake Reconstruction Project in Guangming Village / The Chinese University of Hong Kong & Kunming University of Science and Technology

CUHKU. ImagePost-earthquake reconstruction and demonstration project of Guangming Village; Zhaotong, China / The Chinese University of Hong Kong

2016: National Museum in Szczecin Dialogue Centre Przelomy / KWK Promes

2015: The Interlace / OMA / Ole Scheeren

The Interlace / OMA / Ole Scheeren. Image © Iwan Baan

Courtesy of a21 Studio. ImageThe Chapel / A21 Studio

Toi o Tāmaki Auckland Art Gallery / FJMT + Archimedia. Image © John Gollings

Courtesy of Wilkinson Eyre Architects. ImageCooled Conservatories at Gardens by the Bay / Wilkinson Eyre Architects

Media-TIC / Enric Ruiz Geli. Image © Iwan Baan

Mapungubwe Interpretation Centre / Peter Rich Architects. Image © Iwan Baan

