  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. Chon.a
  6. 2017
  SWhouse_Office and house in Nha Trang / Chon.a

SWhouse_Office and house in Nha Trang / Chon.a

  01:00 - 2 November, 2018
SWhouse_Office and house in Nha Trang / Chon.a
SWhouse_Office and house in Nha Trang / Chon.a , © Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

© Quang Tran

  Architects

    Chon.a

  Location

    Nha Trang, Vietnam

  Lead Architects

    Nguyen Cong Toan

  Design Team

    Phan Thanh Son, Tran Kim Trong, Nguyen Thanh Thien

  Interior designer

    Duong Thi Tuyet

  Area

    640.0 m2

  Project Year

    2017

  Photographs

    Quang Tran
© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

SWhouse is the most apparent witness to our profession’s perspective_carries humans to the peace by traditional elements in the ambience of a building.

© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran
Section 1-1
Section 1-1

A building used to live, and incorporate  to used like a office- a common form in urban of Viet Nam. We don’t talk about this location, the owner demand , character or concepts, materials or process, construction engineering... We just only want to talk about the feeling of peoples living, feeling a peace with the nature inside their soul and in this building.

© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

Elements in  traditional architecture such as the light, trees, wind or water surface...especially is “mái hiên nhà”- a space between indoor and out door, a space connect between humans and nature. It is used interwoven in every space of the modern tube house. Along with the cut scene, devide dark and bright space according to the visual perception of each age .

© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran
First floor plan
First floor plan
Second floor plan
Second floor plan

The proplem of microclimate in this house becomes simpler when humans and nature to harmonize and share together. People feel complete of sound, color, tactile, visual and sometimes even taste. The taste of peace in the heart of the urban.

© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

With that spirits, we don’t deliberately to create a different elevation, we trying to blend in with the rhythm of the street by setback, elevations, forms, materials and trees in a contemporary context.

© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

Chon.a
Wood Steel Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Offices Interiors Interior Design Vietnam
Cite: "SWhouse_Office and house in Nha Trang / Chon.a " 02 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904920/swhouse-office-and-house-in-nha-trang-cho/> ISSN 0719-8884

