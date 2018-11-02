World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Argentina
  5. Andrés Alonso
  6. 2018
  7. Casa MD / Andrés Alonso

Casa MD / Andrés Alonso

  • 17:00 - 2 November, 2018
Casa MD / Andrés Alonso
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

© Gonzalo Viramonte
LOS MIRADORES
Los Miradores is a complex of 4 houses made for temporary use, placed in a 2,368 m2 steep-sloped plot, in the highest area of the city of Villa Allende, Córdoba.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
Ground floor plan
© Gonzalo Viramonte
By not having a defined user, center stage is given to the man and the woman of a globalized world, which has been losing the singularity that characterizes each region, that which gives identity and from where man is built.
From this paradigm, this work tries to recover the architectural spirit as art, an architecture that goes beyond solving the basic needs of man as a stereotyped object.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
Upper Floor plan
© Gonzalo Viramonte
In a vertiginous world, Los Miradores seek the simplicity that encourages calm, the necessary rest that precedes the question; that question that challenges the established conventions, giving rise to a singular response from the subject pierced by the monologue of the time, that question that answers itself by contemplating the emptiness as the only way to recognize real desire, which should be the cause of all existence.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
A device that uses the same principle of observance as the panopticon, but this time, at the service of the singularity of the subject that inhabits it.
Architecture as art, as a symbol of progress, which contributes to the transformation of man from observed object to observing subject, from the cause of his symptom and the symptom of his time, that is the idea sustaining this work.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
Section A
© Gonzalo Viramonte
From this reflection originates a 450 m2scopic building, with a continuous semi-buried basement housing the bedroom area, covered in brick, retaking the regional tradition as the foundation of our identity. Above it rests the diurnal zone, materialized by four white and pure rectangular prisms of the same proportions as the base, but rotated over the service nucleus, projecting towards the horizon facing east.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
About this office
Andrés Alonso
Office

Products:

Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Argentina
Cite: "Casa MD / Andrés Alonso" [Casa MD / Andrés Alonso] 02 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904919/casa-md-andres-alonso/> ISSN 0719-8884

