World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Animal Shelter
  4. China
  5. Knowhere Studio
  6. 2018
  7. Cat Café TRYST / Knowhere Studio

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Cat Café TRYST / Knowhere Studio

  • 21:00 - 6 November, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Cat Café TRYST / Knowhere Studio
Save this picture!
ladder in the second floor. Image © Qingling Zheng, Shijie Zhang
ladder in the second floor. Image © Qingling Zheng, Shijie Zhang

© Qingling Zheng, Shijie Zhang © Qingling Zheng, Shijie Zhang Stair case from the second to the third floor. Image © Qingling Zheng, Shijie Zhang Playing are on the wall. Image © Qingling Zheng, Shijie Zhang + 50

Save this picture!
Facade. Image © Qingling Zheng, Shijie Zhang
Facade. Image © Qingling Zheng, Shijie Zhang

Text description provided by the architects. This cat café locates in the famous Tianzifang commercial area in Shanghai, it’s only has a narrow door connects with the street, main using space are located on the second and third floor. It’s not a typical commercial space design, it’s a renovation project of the old housing. Cats are the main users of the whole space every day. To provide a comfortable and playable space for cats and provide a chilling space for customers are the design target.

Save this picture!
© Qingling Zheng, Shijie Zhang
© Qingling Zheng, Shijie Zhang

The original second and third floor is a simple space with really rough wall which is not a nice living space for cats.

During the design process, four ladders are added in to the space to provide a new way for cats to climb from the second floor to the third floor. In the later process, one of the ladders for feeding is cancelled in case the space is too full. On the wall, a lot of cat houses and ladders are settled for cats to play around. The original window is also changed to a cat house shape, the decoration lights are also cat shape in order to keep the overall image of cat houses. European ash wood is used as the main material inside the whole space.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

Housing shape is also used on the original wall façade, it’s also a way to distinguish from the other shops on the street to make sure that this cat café could be noticed though it does not have a show window.

Save this picture!
© Qingling Zheng, Shijie Zhang
© Qingling Zheng, Shijie Zhang

The original steep staircase is also redesigned to make sure that it’s safe for all the customers. Hand sanitizer and flip flop are served at the entrance to ensure that all the bacterial is killed before entering the space to protect all the kitties. Wall paper are designed for customers to take selfies.

Save this picture!
Floor plan
Floor plan

The hole on the third floor become the most favorite space for the cats. Cats always love to play around these three holes. Cats climbing the ladders also become an interesting scene in the café.

Save this picture!
© Qingling Zheng, Shijie Zhang
© Qingling Zheng, Shijie Zhang

The staircase for customers become a playground for cats without doubt. Lighting on the wall are cat house shaped and also the original square window is changed to the house shape to create a harmony atmosphere.

Save this picture!
Stair case from the second to the third floor. Image © Qingling Zheng, Shijie Zhang
Stair case from the second to the third floor. Image © Qingling Zheng, Shijie Zhang

Fixed resting area on the third floor is designed in order to provide a more comfortable area for customers. At the same time, round holes between the resting seats are designed to ensure that cats can jump through. Because the connection ladders create three large holes on the ground of third floor which might put customers lives at risk. So we designed hanging cat houses in the air to remind customers there is something below and also to protect them from stepping into the hole.

Save this picture!
© Qingling Zheng, Shijie Zhang
© Qingling Zheng, Shijie Zhang

Houseshaped cat housing and ladders are connected so that cats could discover and play by themselves. The shadow of the ladders and houses are also a special place for cats.

Save this picture!
Playing are on the wall. Image © Qingling Zheng, Shijie Zhang
Playing are on the wall. Image © Qingling Zheng, Shijie Zhang

This design started from the cats, to provide a comfortable playground for cats. Cats are the owners of the space, and people become passers. Three huge ladders are designed for cats to climb to the third floor and suddenly show them in front of the customers. Cat houses provide kitties a safe place to stay and ladders are for them to climb and jump. Customers can enjoy the time with cats on the floor. The day would be light up after you spend some time in this cat café.

Save this picture!
Resting area on the third floor. Image © Qingling Zheng, Shijie Zhang
Resting area on the third floor. Image © Qingling Zheng, Shijie Zhang

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Knowhere Studio
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Plastic

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Healthcare Architecture Veterinary Animal Shelter Refurbishment Renovation China
Cite: "Cat Café TRYST / Knowhere Studio" 06 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904899/cat-cafe-tryst-knowhere-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

ladder in the second floor. Image © Qingling Zheng, Shijie Zhang

田子坊里的撸猫体验馆 / 随变设计

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream