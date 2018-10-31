World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Skatepark
  4. Russia
  5. Strelka KB
  6. 2017
  7. A Skate-spot near the Krymsky / Snohetta + Strelka KB + Strelka Architects

A Skate-spot near the Krymsky / Snohetta + Strelka KB + Strelka Architects

  • 06:00 - 31 October, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
A Skate-spot near the Krymsky / Snohetta + Strelka KB + Strelka Architects
Save this picture!
A Skate-spot near the Krymsky / Snohetta + Strelka KB + Strelka Architects, Courtesy of Strelka KB
Courtesy of Strelka KB

Courtesy of Strelka KB Courtesy of Strelka KB Courtesy of Strelka KB Courtesy of Strelka KB + 14

  • Architects

    Snohetta, Strelka Architects, Strelka KB

  • Location

    Moscow, Russia

  • Lead Architects

    Strelka Architects & Snohetta (Dasha Paramonova, Daria Alekseenko, Khamid Taytsenov, Kirill Lebedev, Anna Khludeneva, Ivan Selednikov, Margarita Loseva)

  • Other Participants

    “Federation of Skateboarding” and “Tsekh” (Russia-based company which produces and tests the equipment for skateparks)

  • Area

    470.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Strelka KB
Courtesy of Strelka KB

Text description provided by the architects. Creating a skate-spot under the skyway was a part of reconstruction plan of a Garden Ring (a circular avenue around central Moscow). Before the reconstruction, this place under the skyway was used as a parking lot. Thus, it was quite abandoned and featureless. The place is located close to the metro station and a central park, which made it perfect for transforming it into a skate-spot. Now, this public space is a part of Moscow’s social life and a new point of attraction for young people.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Strelka KB
Courtesy of Strelka KB
Save this picture!
Axonometry
Axonometry
Save this picture!
Section 1
Section 1

By order of Moscow government, Strelka KB, STRELKA Architects, and Snøhetta in cooperation with “Federation of Skateboarding” and “Tsekh” (a Russia-based company which produces and tests the equipment for skateparks) created a new skate-spot. The spot located under the skyway is quite small and there are two driveway roads on both sides. That’s why high fences with safety nets were made. The new public space immediately became popular among skaters and young people. The space near the Krymsky overpass is always crowded - near the Park Kultury metro station and at the intersection of several pedestrian routes. Deserted remained only a zone under the overpass, where there used to be parking.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Strelka KB
Courtesy of Strelka KB

The idea of a skate park under the junction appeared at the Norwegian bureau Snøhetta, who worked on part of the Garden Ring. To finalize the project of Strelka Architects, they turned to the Skateboarding Federation and the Workshop team, which had been designing skateboards for 10 years. It was the professionals who suggested not to make large-scale figures and great accelerations, which are characteristic of serious skate parks, but to create a simple platform for beginners, since this is such a passing place.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Strelka KB
Courtesy of Strelka KB

The two-level amphitheater with steps and universal elements is suitable for beginners and for those who want to roll out and work out the movement. To get rid of the monotonous gray color, the floor was filled with special colored concrete. Here you can ride all year round because the overpass protects from rain and sun. The workshop created a spot with an eye on the Krymskaya Square, where many already ride in Moscow or try to get up on the board for the first time. The new place has added missing parts.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Strelka KB
Courtesy of Strelka KB
Save this picture!
Section 2
Section 2

Quote by Dasha Paramonova, CEO of Strelka Architects:
“The overpasses are engineering structures excluded from the environment, which should have been returned to the city. We wanted not to mask them, but on the contrary, to emphasize their brutal nature. One possible solution was a skate park. It seemed to us ideal because if in Berlin people are ready to sit in cafes under overpasses, in Moscow, there is still a stereotype that it is impossible here.”

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Strelka KB
Office
Snohetta
Office
Strelka Architects
Office

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Sports Architecture Recreation & Training skatepark Russia
Cite: "A Skate-spot near the Krymsky / Snohetta + Strelka KB + Strelka Architects" 31 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904895/a-skate-spot-near-the-krymsky-snohetta-plus-strelka-kb-plus-strelka-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream