  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Spain
  5. Kahane Architects
  6. 2018
  7. Apartment in Gracia / Kahane Architects + Maria Alarcón

Apartment in Gracia / Kahane Architects + Maria Alarcón

  • 10:00 - 30 October, 2018
Apartment in Gracia / Kahane Architects + Maria Alarcón
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

© José Hevia

© José Hevia
© José Hevia

Text description provided by the architects. The project reinterprets the spatial conception of a typical apartment from the beginning of last century in Barcelona. A space full of interior rooms, doors and halls, which does not adapt to the current needs of a living space.

© José Hevia
© José Hevia

The strategy of the project is based on recovering and revaluing the original elements of the apartment, contrasting them with a minimalistic intervention. Elements like the original hydraulic floor tiles and high ceilings with the catalan vault are exposed and given an important visual role.

© José Hevia
© José Hevia

The project allows to unify the space around a single piece of furniture that articulates the two main rooms of the house: a living-dining-kitchen and a bedroom-study. The annexation of these two spaces allows good cross ventilation on east-west axis.

This unique piece allows us to respond to multiple problems and define a new way of seeing, using and living the space.

© José Hevia
© José Hevia

The furniture is adjusted to the different needs of the program and activates the adjacent spaces, providing it with different uses, simultaneously accommodating storage spaces, kitchen, dressing room and bookcase. The materiality chosen - oak wood - contrasts with the original elements and marks the intervention.

© José Hevia
© José Hevia

Concentrating the intervention in a single volume on the interior of the floor plan, allows to completely free the perimeter and create a large, open space, flexible and suitable for the current needs of a living space.

About this office
Kahane Architects
Office
Maria Alarcón
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Refurbishment Renovation Spain
Cite: "Apartment in Gracia / Kahane Architects + Maria Alarcón" [Apartamento en Gracia / Kahane Architects + Maria Alarcón] 30 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904893/apartment-in-gracia-kahane-architects-plus-maria-alarcon/> ISSN 0719-8884

