5 Incredible Indoor-Outdoor Spaces for Fall

It’s no secret that in many parts of the country, indoor-outdoor living actually gets better when summer turns to fall. The bugs buzz off, the humidity lifts, and the cooler nights beg for the warmth of a fire. Here are five of our favorite indoor-outdoor living spaces for the fall of 2018.

A Modern Farmhouse in Phoenix Opens Up for Fall

Four months of triple-digit temperatures in Phoenix are giving way to perfect weather, so it’s time to open up the house to the outdoors. This home in the upscale suburb of Paradise Valley is a mashup of traditional and modern design. Architect Tom Knutson, principal at K2 Signature Homes, stated that “We incorporated a large covered patio with the interior tile flooring continuing to the exterior so as to blur the line between inside and outside.”

A Renovated 1960s Track Home Maximizes Outdoor Living

Day or night, the weather in Santa Barbara is perfect for indoor-outdoor living, thanks to 90-degree multi-slide doors. ANACAPA Architecture worked with a young couple with modernist sensibilities for a stunning renovation of an outdated 1960s tract home. “We asked ourselves, ‘What is the best way to get the absolute maximum indoor-outdoor connection in that house?’” says architect Dan Weber.

A Seamless Transition into Fall

Virginia in the fall has never felt better with a multi-slide door that seamlessly blurs the transition from the inside to the outside. Architect Danny MacNelly found 44 acres of untamed land along Virginia’s James River on which to build the ultimate weekend getaway. “The home was meant to blend in naturally, which is why I tend toward very simple and very clean, very big ideas,” says the partner at ArchitectureFirm.

This Indiana Home Opens Up to Views of Fall Colors

When the leaves start turning colors in southern Indiana is when residents want to be outside the most. And at night, sitting around the fire is a key part of the experience. The back of this amazing house opens up with a multi-slide door to a furnished patio with a fire pit and hot tub overlooking Lake Monroe, outside Bloomington. “There’s just so much more demand for these larger openings, even in the Midwest,” says architect Jason Wolfe of Demerly Architects.

Fall in Love With This San Fernando Valley Home’s Breezy Openings

As summer becomes fall in the San Fernando Valley, hot days turn pleasant and multi-slide doors start opening to let in the California breezes. In this house, from LA-based design-build firm Walker Workshop, a sliding glass door in the master bedroom is perfectly positioned for the homeowners to enjoy their views.

