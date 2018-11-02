World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Spa
  4. Italy
  5. Tomas Ghisellini Architects
  6. 2018
  7. White Digger / Tomas Ghisellini Architects

White Digger / Tomas Ghisellini Architects

  • 00:00 - 2 November, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
White Digger / Tomas Ghisellini Architects
Save this picture!
White Digger / Tomas Ghisellini Architects, © Tomas Ghisellini
© Tomas Ghisellini

© Tomas Ghisellini © Tomas Ghisellini © Tomas Ghisellini © Tomas Ghisellini + 17

  • Architects

    Tomas Ghisellini Architects

  • Location

    Nardò, Lecce, Italy

  • Lead Architects

    Tomas Ghisellini, Alice Marzola, Lucrezia Alemanno, Daniele Francesco Petralia

  • Area

    300.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Tomas Ghisellini
Save this picture!
© Tomas Ghisellini
© Tomas Ghisellini

Text description provided by the architects. A brand new wellness space made of transparency is set in the very heart of the Riviera Grand Hotel, the highly renowned historical hotel complex along the Ionian Salento coast.

Save this picture!
© Tomas Ghisellini
© Tomas Ghisellini

A fluid sequence of visually and physically communicating rooms is unraveled as a semi-hypogeal irresistible gallery to be gradually and surprisingly discovered.

Save this picture!
© Tomas Ghisellini
© Tomas Ghisellini

The spa is literally carved within the golden stone mountain body. Bare rocks, water and pure white sharp and elementary volumes with a hidden bronze inner pulp build a superminimal interior scenario where turkish bath, massage rooms, sea water pools, emotional showers, color rooms, Kneipp path, hydromassage, decontracting waterfalls and beauty treatment halls take place.

Save this picture!
© Tomas Ghisellini
© Tomas Ghisellini

The common image of the hotel spa as a completely enclosed, picturesque and artificially illuminated box is here completely overturned by a space of natural light where shadows and obscurities are preciously captivated and preserved by tiny "houses" acting like protective jewel cases.

Save this picture!
© Tomas Ghisellini
© Tomas Ghisellini

Every visitor, walking through fantastic glows and shining clouds of light feels here within like a white digger!

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Tomas Ghisellini Architects
Office

Products:

Glass Stone

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Healthcare Architecture Wellbeing Spa Interiors Architecture Italy
Cite: "White Digger / Tomas Ghisellini Architects" 02 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904877/white-digger-tomas-ghisellini-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream