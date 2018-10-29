World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. KPMB Architects Designs Stacked Data Sciences Tower for Boston University

KPMB Architects Designs Stacked Data Sciences Tower for Boston University

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
KPMB Architects Designs Stacked Data Sciences Tower for Boston University
Save this picture!
KPMB Architects Designs Stacked Data Sciences Tower for Boston University, Data Sciences Center. Image Courtesy of KPMB Architects
Data Sciences Center. Image Courtesy of KPMB Architects

KPMB Architects have released a design to construct a 17-floor tower for Boston University's new Data Sciences Center. Located on the university’s main Charles River campus, the project will become the tallest building at the university. The vertical design was made to bring together the mathematics, computer science and statistics departments under one roof. Overlooking the Boston skyline and the Charles River, the stacked design will become a new landmark for Boston University.

Data Sciences Center. Image Courtesy of KPMB Architects Data Sciences Center. Image Courtesy of KPMB Architects Data Sciences Center. Image Courtesy of KPMB Architects Data Sciences Center. Image Courtesy of KPMB Architects + 9

Save this picture!
Data Sciences Center. Image Courtesy of KPMB Architects
Data Sciences Center. Image Courtesy of KPMB Architects

In spring 2013, the University’s leadership team held a design competition to “find an architect that would make a statement,” says Robert A. Brown, BU president. They selected Toronto-based KPMB Architects to construct a building that would “mark the dynamic change in the University and talk about the century we’re in”—one driven by computational and data sciences. Boston University invited a range of architects to submit for the design, including Safdie Architects, KPMB, Kohn Pedersen Fox, Bohlin Cywinski Jackson, and Elkus Manfredi Architects. KPMB's tower design was created with building spaces that “spiral” around an interior atrium for spontaneous encounters.

Save this picture!
Data Sciences Center. Image Courtesy of KPMB Architects
Data Sciences Center. Image Courtesy of KPMB Architects
Save this picture!
Data Sciences Center. Image Courtesy of KPMB Architects
Data Sciences Center. Image Courtesy of KPMB Architects

The tower project will rise with a 4-story podium topped by 13 floors, each floor slightly off center from the one below it .The design includes proposed interconnected collaboration terraces that form a ramp connecting the ground and second floors. Other floors feature terraces, event spaces, and cafés. The ground floor is designed to be a public space, incorporating informal lobby spaces and general-purpose classrooms, as well as BU’s Early Childhood Learning Lab. The second floor would house the BUild and the BU SPARK! programs, as well as additional classroom, collaboration, and study spaces.

Following an approval process with the city of Boston that could take up to a year, the project could begin site preparation, including drilling test geothermal wells, in spring 2019. The team anticipates full construction to be under way in fall 2019.

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "KPMB Architects Designs Stacked Data Sciences Tower for Boston University" 29 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904851/kpmb-architects-designs-stacked-data-sciences-tower-for-boston-university/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream