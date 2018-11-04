Nest / Beza Projekt

+ 55

Architects Beza Projekt

Location Varsovia, Poland

Lead Architects Anna Łoskiewicz-Zakrzewska Zofia Strumiłło-Sukiennik

Interior Designers Ksymena Kucharska Weronika Jarońska Katarzyna Sobolevska

Designers Tomasz Korzewski Krzysztof Benke

Production manager Justyna Ciurzyńska

Futu Group Wojciech Ponikowski Joanna Trytek

Graphic Design Pjotr Najar

Marbling Designer Katarzyna Korzeniecka

Client The Nest

Project Year 2018

Photographs Jacek Kołodziejski

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. We were commissioned to design interiors for The Nest - a modern coworking space. What is the real mean of the coworking space, how do we work nowadays? We tend to spend more and more time at work, or actually the border between work and leisure is being blurred. You may fight with that or just adapt.

The Nest is a place for a modern self-confident person who values its time - may work only few hours a day or maybe the whole weekend. Our main goal was to create spaces that aren't office like, they are more like club, where you should feel comfy and cosy.

We were given a great piece of architecture designed by famous Polish architects G5 Architekci. We wanted to keep as much of the open plans as possible. On the other hand our goal was to create something warm and rich in therms of details and textures.

In contrast with very graphic and angular architecture of the building and based on design brief delivered by Futu design agency we have decided to create our own language of colours, patterns, textures and materials that would be very organic and vivid.

Our floor plans introduce round corners in order to balance the outer edgy shapes.

Part of The Nest brand identity system are beautiful marbling textures made by Kasia Korzeniecka - we have decided to make wallpapers out of them to incorporate them in the whole design. They are always applied on the pillars that go through the whole building, they change it therms of patterns, but create a consistent space perception.

Our materials library included many custom details, like ceramic tiles, wallpapers, carpets recoloured according to our needs. We have used simple materials like coloured MDF combined with real veneer.

We have designed two systems of furniture especially for the Nest.

One of them is dedicated to the open space and it consists of tables and sofas, that can be combined together to make comfy islands on the open area. It also includes special elevated places for plants or other items for exposition. The second system is dedicated strictly for the office areas, it consist of desk, cabinets and two sided bookstands. It's far more traditional but at some point you also need this at work. Our goal was to give the users a spectrum of workplaces places to choose.

During our work we had great partners and it was a big team effort.

We have designed and produced a complex vision including big solutions and small details.

We design and work with passion. Each project is another story.