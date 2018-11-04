World
Nest / Beza Projekt

  • 05:00 - 4 November, 2018
Nest / Beza Projekt
Nest / Beza Projekt, © Jacek Kołodziejski
© Jacek Kołodziejski

© Jacek Kołodziejski © Jacek Kołodziejski © Jacek Kołodziejski © Jacek Kołodziejski + 55

  • Architects

    Beza Projekt

  • Location

    Varsovia, Poland

  • Lead Architects

    Anna Łoskiewicz-Zakrzewska Zofia Strumiłło-Sukiennik

  • Interior Designers

    Ksymena Kucharska Weronika Jarońska Katarzyna Sobolevska

  • Designers

    Tomasz Korzewski Krzysztof Benke

  • Production manager

    Justyna Ciurzyńska

  • Futu Group

    Wojciech Ponikowski Joanna Trytek

  • Graphic Design

    Pjotr Najar

  • Marbling Designer

    Katarzyna Korzeniecka

  • Client

    The Nest

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Jacek Kołodziejski
© Jacek Kołodziejski
© Jacek Kołodziejski

Text description provided by the architects. We were commissioned to design interiors for The Nest - a modern coworking space. What is the real mean of the coworking space, how do we work nowadays? We tend to spend more and more time at work, or actually the border between work and leisure is being blurred. You may fight with that or just adapt.

© Jacek Kołodziejski
© Jacek Kołodziejski

The Nest is a place for a modern self-confident person who values its time - may work only few hours a day or maybe the whole weekend. Our main goal was to create spaces that aren't office like, they are more like club, where you should feel comfy and cosy.

© Jacek Kołodziejski
© Jacek Kołodziejski
Plans Axo
Plans Axo

We were given a great piece of architecture designed by famous Polish architects G5 Architekci. We wanted to keep as much of the open plans as possible. On the other hand our goal was to create something warm and rich in therms of details and textures.

© Jacek Kołodziejski
© Jacek Kołodziejski

In contrast with very graphic and angular architecture of the building and based on design brief delivered by Futu design agency we have decided to create our own language of colours, patterns, textures and materials that would be very organic and vivid.

© Jacek Kołodziejski
© Jacek Kołodziejski

Our floor plans introduce round corners in order to balance the outer edgy shapes.

© Jacek Kołodziejski
© Jacek Kołodziejski

Part of The Nest brand identity system are beautiful marbling textures made by Kasia Korzeniecka - we have decided to make wallpapers out of them to incorporate them in the whole design. They are always applied on the pillars that go through the whole building, they change it therms of patterns, but create a consistent space perception.

© Jacek Kołodziejski
© Jacek Kołodziejski

Our materials library included many custom details, like ceramic tiles, wallpapers, carpets recoloured according to our needs. We have used simple materials like coloured MDF combined with real veneer.

© Jacek Kołodziejski
© Jacek Kołodziejski

We have designed two systems of furniture especially for the Nest.

© Jacek Kołodziejski
© Jacek Kołodziejski
Section
Section

One of them is dedicated to the open space and it consists of tables and sofas,  that can be combined together to make comfy islands on the open area. It also includes special elevated places for plants or other items for exposition. The second system is dedicated strictly for the office areas, it consist of desk, cabinets and two sided bookstands. It's far more traditional but at some point you also need this at work. Our goal was to give the users a spectrum of workplaces places to choose.

© Jacek Kołodziejski
© Jacek Kołodziejski

During our work we had great partners and it was a big team effort.

We have designed and produced a complex vision including big solutions and small details. 

© Jacek Kołodziejski
© Jacek Kołodziejski

We design and work with passion. Each project is another story.

© Jacek Kołodziejski
© Jacek Kołodziejski

Beza Projekt
"Nest / Beza Projekt" 04 Nov 2018. ArchDaily.

