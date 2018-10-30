World
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Religious Buildings
  Chile
  Nicolas Loi
  2018
  Synagogue and Community Center NBI / Nicolas Loi

Synagogue and Community Center NBI / Nicolas Loi

Synagogue and Community Center NBI / Nicolas Loi
© Marcos Mendizabal
© Marcos Mendizabal

© Marcos Mendizabal

  • Architects

    Nicolas Loi

  • Location

    Vitacura, Región Metropolitana, Chile

  • Calculation

    Pedro Bartolomé

  • Calculation Reviewer

    IEC Ingeniería

  • Proyectos Sanitario, Eléctrico y de Clima

    Dinammo Ingeniería, Intexa Ingeniería

  • Area

    3800.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photography

    Marcos Mendizabal

  • Lighting Project

    Paulina Sir

  • Acoustic Project

    Milton Gonzalez

  • Garbage Planning

    Christian Seeger

  • Landscaping and Automatic Irrigation

    Pedro Pereda, Paula Gonzalez

  • Manufacturing Lattices

    NOT – Not Ordinary Things

  • Management

    Ignacio Stern, Pablo Valenzuela, Isaac Kuperman, Naddia Arias, BAU Ingeniería.

  • Technical Inspection

    Intexa Ingeniería

  • Excavations

    Constructora Proyekta

  • Construction Work

    Constructora Pitagora
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Marcos Mendizabal
© Marcos Mendizabal

Text description provided by the architects. The Project is a Synagogue and Community Center for the NBI Community, and it includes a Synagogue, Offices and Meeting Rooms for religious and cultural activities. It houses all the activities of the Community, generally meetings and gatherings of about 300-400 people.

© Marcos Mendizabal
© Marcos Mendizabal
Scheme
Scheme
Diagram Fabrication Lattices
Diagram Fabrication Lattices
© Marcos Mendizabal
© Marcos Mendizabal

The design concept behind the building is to create a synagogue where its construction materializes through a unique design concept that answers the functional, symbolic and environmental requirements. In that sense, the synagogue is designed with 3 elements: a steel structure with diagonal elements that supports the building, a glass façade that gives transparency, luminosity and lightness, and a set of wooden louvers that brings solar control to the interior of the space. This 3 elements generate a three dimensional stained glass, giving natural light to the space and creating a symbolic relationship with the triangular shapes of the David´s Star. This stained glass gets lighted at twilight, when the jewish celebration of Shabbath starts and ends.

© Marcos Mendizabal
© Marcos Mendizabal
Basement Plan
Basement Plan
Sections
Sections

The building is at the same time a religious and an institutional one; it houses in a single design solution all the functional necessities such as offices and meeting rooms, and at the same time the more religious activities.

© Marcos Mendizabal
© Marcos Mendizabal

The materials used are concrete in all the walls of the ground floor, for a more abstract and rustic appearance, and over this area two steel structures: one with metal louvers that houses the second floor offices and the other one with wooden louvers that houses the synagogue.

© Marcos Mendizabal
© Marcos Mendizabal

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Nicolas Loi
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Buildings Religious Buildings Chile
Cite: "Synagogue and Community Center NBI / Nicolas Loi" [Sinagoga y Centro Comunitario NBI / Nicolas Loi] 30 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Santibañez, Danae) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904841/synagogue-and-community-center-nbi-nicolas-loi/> ISSN 0719-8884

