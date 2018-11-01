World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restoration
  4. France
  5. Atelier du Pont
  6. 2018
  7. Social Housing in Belleville Street / Atelier du Pont

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Social Housing in Belleville Street / Atelier du Pont

  • 03:00 - 1 November, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Social Housing in Belleville Street / Atelier du Pont
Save this picture!
Social Housing in Belleville Street / Atelier du Pont, © Takuji Shimmura
© Takuji Shimmura

© Takuji Shimmura © Takuji Shimmura © Takuji Shimmura © Takuji Shimmura + 23

  • Architects

    Atelier du Pont

  • Location

    36 Rue de Belleville, 75020 Paris, France

  • Lead Architects

    Atelier du Pont Architects – Philippe Croisier & Anne-Cécile Comar (architect project manager: Luc Pinsard)

  • Area

    1257.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Takuji Shimmura
Save this picture!
© Takuji Shimmura
© Takuji Shimmura

Text description provided by the architects. The project is composed of 2 buildings hosting 19 social housing units, and a shop on ground floor. The urban fabric of Belleville is composed of two intersecting systems: on the one hand narrow busy roads lined with typical “faubourg”-style apartment buildings cascading down the hill; and on the other the spaces at the centers of the city blocks, which are very narrow, often planted, and lined with vernacular buildings running perpendicular to the slope. 

Save this picture!
© Takuji Shimmura
© Takuji Shimmura

We wanted to restore this double-sided character on the Rue de Belleville with a design that plays the density, piling and stratification games through a contemporary design revisiting the traditional faubourg housing type. 

Save this picture!
© Takuji Shimmura
© Takuji Shimmura
Save this picture!
Section
Section

The heart of the block is a green alley that harmonizes with the existing fabric and reveals the depth of the plot. Box-balconies stretch from the facade to offer generous outdoor spaces and wide and unobstructed views of Paris. 

A new building that infiltrate the urban jungle while claiming a significant change: exit insalubrity, the density is here mastered and happy.

Save this picture!
© Takuji Shimmura
© Takuji Shimmura

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Atelier du Pont
Office

Products:

Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Restoration Buildings Residential France
Cite: "Social Housing in Belleville Street / Atelier du Pont" 01 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904837/social-housing-in-belleville-street-atelier-du-pont/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream