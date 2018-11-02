World
  7. House With a Curved Wall / Fala Atelier

House With a Curved Wall / Fala Atelier

  • 06:00 - 2 November, 2018
House With a Curved Wall / Fala Atelier
© Ricardo Loureiro
© Ricardo Loureiro

  • Architects

    Fala Atelier

  • Location

    Oporto, Portugal

  • Project Team

    Filipe Magalhães, Ana Luisa Soares, Ahmed Belkhodja, Julia Andreychenko, Rute Peixoto, Lera Samovich, Elisa Sassi, Paulo Sousa

  • Area

    100.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Ricardo Loureiro
Context
Context

Text description provided by the architects. The derelict construction was found on an unremarkable neighbourhood, hiding a deep and generous garden; the proud pitched roof distinguished the otherwise trivial architecture.

© Ricardo Loureiro
© Ricardo Loureiro

After reseting the construction to a bare structural existence, the inner space was solved with the precise placement of a gently curved wall as a separation between the public and private programs. The intersection of the existing walls, the sloped roof and the new wall resulted in a complex geometrical form. Through the new wide window, a clear tension towards the picturesque garden was created.

© Ricardo Loureiro
© Ricardo Loureiro

The main space, loosely populated by furniture, showcases four blue doors (leading to the small lobby, bedroom, bathroom or attic), a circular opening, various plants and an elegant metal pole that symbolically marks the highest point of the otherwise humble construction. A selected number of elements - doors, kitchen and furniture - were painted in strong colours contrasting with the general abstract whiteness of the room.

Diagram
Diagram
© Ricardo Loureiro
© Ricardo Loureiro

The wall facing the street was plastered and the entrance door painted in heavy salmon-pink; the greenish-blue gate, when closed, completes the deconstructed composition. A thin metal surface extends over the white volume as if made of paper: the light metal roof becomes the prominent urban element defining the image of the house, its houseness. While the interiors form a unity characterised by whiteness and precision, the outside expression is that of a loose juxtaposition of constructive elements. Ultimately the house is a rather conventional building, but unusually vivid.

© Ricardo Loureiro
© Ricardo Loureiro

About this office
Fala Atelier
Office

Products:

Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Portugal
Cite: "House With a Curved Wall / Fala Atelier" 02 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904823/house-with-a-curved-wall-fala-atelier/> ISSN 0719-8884

