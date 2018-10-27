World
i

  ArchDaily
  News
Brazilian Houses: 15 Steel Projects in Plan and Section

  • 08:00 - 27 October, 2018
  • by Equipe ArchDaily Brasil
Save this picture!
Brazilian Houses: 15 Steel Projects in Plan and Section, Casa Claudios / Arquitetura Nacional. Image © Pedro Kok
Casa Claudios / Arquitetura Nacional. Image © Pedro Kok

Metallic elements have been used in architecture and civil construction for hundreds of years, either as decorative elements, coverings or even to reinforce masonry structures. However, it is only in the second half of the eighteenth century that the first bridges emerge whose structure was entirely made of cast iron. A century later, iron was replaced by a more resistant and malleable alloy, still used today in architecture: steel.

Denser than concrete, the strength of steel subverts its weight and provides greater stiffness with less material - allowing for lighter and thinner structures than those made from other materials, such as wood or concrete. It is by no means the most used material in residential architecture, however, its use has made it possible to construct some interesting - and beautiful - examples of contemporary houses:

JG House / MPGARQUITETURA

Save this picture!
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti
Save this picture!
Courtesy of MPGARQUITETURA
Courtesy of MPGARQUITETURA

Claudios House / Arquitetura Nacional

Save this picture!
© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Arquitetura Nacional
Courtesy of Arquitetura Nacional

C.J. House / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados

Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados
Courtesy of Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados

FS House / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados

Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados
Courtesy of Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados

MT House / Telles Arquitetura

Save this picture!
© André Scarpa
© André Scarpa
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Telles Arquitetura
Courtesy of Telles Arquitetura

House in Mantiqueira / UNA Arquitetos

Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
Save this picture!
Courtesy of UNA Arquitetos
Courtesy of UNA Arquitetos

Casa Delta / Bernardes Arquitetura

Save this picture!
© Ruy Teixeira
© Ruy Teixeira
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Bernardes Arquitetura
Courtesy of Bernardes Arquitetura

LLM House / Obra Arquitetos

Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Obra Arquitetos
Courtesy of Obra Arquitetos

Casa Jardim do Sol / Hype Studio

Save this picture!
© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Hype Studio
Courtesy of Hype Studio

Mirante House / FGMF Arquitetos

Save this picture!
© Rafaela Netto
© Rafaela Netto
Save this picture!
Courtesy of FGMF Arquitetos
Courtesy of FGMF Arquitetos

House in Lauro de Freitas / Jamelo Arquitetura

Save this picture!
© Vivi Spaco
© Vivi Spaco
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Jamelo Arquitetura
Courtesy of Jamelo Arquitetura

Jardim Paulistano House / GrupoSP

Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
Save this picture!
Courtesy of GrupoSP
Courtesy of GrupoSP

ARCA / Atelier Marko Brajovic

Save this picture!
© Victor Affaro
© Victor Affaro
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Atelier Marko Brajovic
Courtesy of Atelier Marko Brajovic

House Varanda / Carla Juaçaba

Save this picture!
© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Carla Juaçaba
Courtesy of Carla Juaçaba

Casa Serrana / João Diniz

Save this picture!
© Marcílio Gazzinelli
© Marcílio Gazzinelli
Save this picture!
Courtesy of João Diniz
Courtesy of João Diniz

    See more:

    News Articles
    Cite: Equipe ArchDaily Brasil. "Brazilian Houses: 15 Steel Projects in Plan and Section" 27 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904780/brazilian-houses-15-steel-projects-in-plan-and-section/> ISSN 0719-8884

