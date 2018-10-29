QÚBICA LOMAS / Colonnier y Asociados

-
Architects
-
Location
-
Author ArchitectsJean Michel Colonnier
-
Design TeamJosué Mejía, Teresa Pizano, Aurelio Olascoaga, Luis Mateo, Orlando Navarrete, Julio González, Ana Alcántara, Fernanda Marín
-
Area0.0 m2
-
Project Year2017
-
Photographs
-
ConstructionGrupo KC; Arquitectura y Construcción
-
Structural CalculationARCO Estructuras
-
Decoration and FurnitureHéctor Esrawe
-
FacadeHEG
-
Hydraulic, sanitary, pluvial and PCI engineeringProinse
-
Mechanical EngineeringDYPRO; IACSA
-
Monitoring, control, CCTV and security engineeringHigh Tech Services
-
Electric engineeringSCG Energétika
-
Lighting ProjectL+F Luz y Forma
-
SignalingSoluciones Señaléticas
More Specs
Less Specs
Text description provided by the architects. Qubica Lomas is conceived as a high quality and efficient office space targeted for small high-level companies, which due to internal growth or the desire of upgrading their own infrastructure are migrating their headquarters from the surrounding antique residences.
The building is located at the intersection of Volcan, Montes Urales and Arboleda streets, along one of the most valued corporate locations in Mexico City. Because of the previously described migration of office tenants, this neighborhood has been shifting its vocation. New buildings meant for office spaces are being built in lots where two or more houses previously existed. In fact, some of these houses were already being used as office spaces because their size wasn’t any more functional for residential use.
The main idea was to sculpt a black stone and glass block which references obsidian, so common in Mexican handcrafts. The cutouts are used to create private and semipublic terraces along the plot, these elements resemble the context’s scale and create a strong sculptural composition that defines the character and identity of the building.
Materials, sober and monochromatic, accentuate the formal assembly and highlight the existing and new vegetation which surrounds and merges into the project.
The ground floor and the courtyards that surround the property are meant to be as much permeable to enhance commercial interaction at pedestrian level. Terraces and green patios become extensions of the interior areas creating a dynamic relationship between the building and the city.
Typical floor plans are regular with a central core. Terraces in diverse sizes and orientations give tenants the possibility to enjoy delighting views, as well as varied outdoor environments.
The top floor was conceived as a communal sky garden for the building’s tenants meant for different occupations, both leisure and semi-public events can take place in this space. Thus, in its entirety, Qubica Lomas is conceived as a building whose interior blends with the outside, with the intent to enhance quality of life for its occupants as well as the surrounding urban fabric.