World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Mexico
  5. Colonnier y Asociados
  6. 2017
  7. QÚBICA LOMAS / Colonnier y Asociados

QÚBICA LOMAS / Colonnier y Asociados

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
QÚBICA LOMAS / Colonnier y Asociados
Save this picture!
QÚBICA LOMAS / Colonnier y Asociados, © Agustín Garza
© Agustín Garza

© Agustín Garza © Agustín Garza © Agustín Garza © Agustín Garza + 25

  • Architects

    Colonnier y Asociados

  • Location

    Volcán 150, Lomas, Virreyes, Lomas de Chapultepec V Secc, 11000 Ciudad de Mexico, CDMX, Mexico

  • Author Architects

    Jean Michel Colonnier

  • Design Team

    Josué Mejía, Teresa Pizano, Aurelio Olascoaga, Luis Mateo, Orlando Navarrete, Julio González, Ana Alcántara, Fernanda Marín

  • Area

    0.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Agustín Garza

  • Construction

    Grupo KC; Arquitectura y Construcción

  • Structural Calculation

    ARCO Estructuras

  • Decoration and Furniture

    Héctor Esrawe

  • Facade

    HEG

  • Hydraulic, sanitary, pluvial and PCI engineering

    Proinse

  • Mechanical Engineering

    DYPRO; IACSA

  • Monitoring, control, CCTV and security engineering

    High Tech Services

  • Electric engineering

    SCG Energétika

  • Lighting Project

    L+F Luz y Forma

  • Signaling

    Soluciones Señaléticas
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Agustín Garza
© Agustín Garza

Text description provided by the architects. Qubica Lomas is conceived as a high quality and efficient office space targeted for small high-level companies, which due to internal growth or the desire of upgrading their own infrastructure are migrating their headquarters from the surrounding antique residences. 

Save this picture!
© Agustín Garza
© Agustín Garza

The building is located at the intersection of Volcan, Montes Urales and Arboleda streets, along one of the most valued corporate locations in Mexico City. Because of the previously described migration of office tenants, this neighborhood has been shifting its vocation. New buildings meant for office spaces are being built in lots where two or more houses previously existed. In fact, some of these houses were already being used as office spaces because their size wasn’t any more functional for residential use.

Save this picture!
Localization
Localization

The main idea was to sculpt a black stone and glass block which references obsidian, so common in Mexican handcrafts. The cutouts are used to create private and semipublic terraces along the plot, these elements resemble the context’s scale and create a strong sculptural composition that defines the character and identity of the building.

Save this picture!
© Agustín Garza
© Agustín Garza

Materials, sober and monochromatic, accentuate the formal assembly and highlight the existing and new vegetation which surrounds and merges into the project.

Save this picture!
© Agustín Garza
© Agustín Garza

The ground floor and the courtyards that surround the property are meant to be as much permeable to enhance commercial interaction at pedestrian level. Terraces and green patios become extensions of the interior areas creating a dynamic relationship between the building and the city.

Save this picture!
© Agustín Garza
© Agustín Garza

Typical floor plans are regular with a central core. Terraces in diverse sizes and orientations give tenants the possibility to enjoy delighting views, as well as varied outdoor environments.

Save this picture!
Transversal Section
Transversal Section

The top floor was conceived as a communal sky garden for the building’s tenants meant for different occupations, both leisure and semi-public events can take place in this space. Thus, in its entirety, Qubica Lomas is conceived as a building whose interior blends with the outside, with the intent to enhance quality of life for its occupants as well as the surrounding urban fabric.

Save this picture!
© Agustín Garza
© Agustín Garza

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Colonnier y Asociados
Office

Products:

Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Office buildings Mexico
Cite: "QÚBICA LOMAS / Colonnier y Asociados" [QÚBICA LOMAS / Colonnier y Asociados] 29 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Santibañez, Danae) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904755/qubica-lomas-colonnier-y-asociados/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream