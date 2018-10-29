Call for Entries: Turkistan Architect Awards

About the Competition

Turkistan Architect Awards is an international architectural competition for the conceptual development of objects located in the historical city of Kazakhstan — Turkistan, initiated by the Governor of the Turkestan region. The main objective of the competition is to give a new impetus to the development of the Turkestan region: as a touristic hub with the unique architecture. The competition is aimed at creating equal conditions for creative competition between the participants in order to determine the most interesting and progressive solutions, both architectural and engineering, taking into account the use of innovative technologies, materials, design and methods of building structures in the project.

Participants

Architects from all over the world can take part in the competition. The competition provides equal opportunities for the participation of both experienced and novice architects, as well as the participation of architectural bureaus.

The competition is held in several categories, and participants can submit an unlimited number of applications in each submitted nomination.

To submit an application, those interested must first register through the form on the website.

Participation is confirmed only by a response letter from the organizer or operator of the project.

Main purpose of the Competition

Development of the concept and identification of the most progressive architectural and engineering solutions, as well as innovative technologies to create projects of the 21st century in oriental style, that are going to be located in the city of Turkestan. As part of the Turkistan Architect Awards contest, the functions of all buildings must meet modern requirements, tone in with the environment and provide visitors with all the necessary facilities.

The competition is held in one stage.

October 26, 2018 - November 25, 2018

Participants must provide a complete concept project, in accordance with all the requirements described in the terms of reference for each category of object on the website.

The announcement of the winners will be held on December 1, 2018.

For more details, visit the website.