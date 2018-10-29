A Selection of the World’s Best Architects

Save this picture! © Ossip Van Duivenbode. ImageTianjin Binhai Library / MVRDV + Tianjin Urban Planning and Design Institute

To rank architects, or to even pretend that any list or selection would be exhaustive and/or apply to the individual tastes of every architecture lover, seems, on the surface, a pointless task. However, as we move away from looking for inspiration from merely the great masters or the handful of contemporary firms studied in academic programs, it is important to shine a light on the works that we, as ArchDaily editors, have found particularly valuable. Of the thousands of architects whose projects have been selected to be published on our site, we occasionally notice firms whose work stands out. Whether we’re drawn to their innovative approach to practice, the role they play in contributing to their local communities, or their generosity, we are eager to display their work as an example, so that others may be inspired to challenge the status quo.

With editors from Brazil, the US, Mexico, Chile, China and Northern Ireland, and thanks to the extensive network that we have forged with institutions in Africa, Asia and beyond, we have the rare opportunity to go beyond a purely western-focused overview of the state of today’s architecture.

We are honored to work with each and every single architect who publishes with us. We are humbled by the amount of people who visit ArchDaily to seek inspiration. And we are delighted to share a selection of architecture firms practicing today whose work sets a high benchmark for architectural production.

Asia

Save this picture! © Shu He. ImageHuangshan Mountain Village / MAD Architects

Europe

Save this picture! © Iwan Baan. ImageThe Interlace / OMA / Ole Scheeren

North America

Save this picture! © Richard Barnes. ImageGlassell School of Art / Steven Holl Architects

Latin & South America

Save this picture! © Federico Cairoli. ImageQuincho Tía Coral / Gabinete de Arquitectura

Africa

Save this picture! © Siméon Duchoud. ImagePrimary School in Gando / Kéré Architecture

Oceania

Production of the list proved a great challenge to the over 20 editors who form part of ArchDaily’s editorial team. We questioned each other, mulled over formats and challenged each of our individual and cultural viewpoints. We would love to know about the architecture firms that are impressing and inspiring you today, so we welcome your feedback in the comments below.