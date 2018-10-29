A Selection of the World’s Best Architects

To rank architects, or to even pretend that any list or selection would be exhaustive and/or apply to the individual tastes of every architecture lover, seems, on the surface, a pointless task. However, as we move away from looking for inspiration from merely the great masters or the handful of contemporary firms studied in academic programs, it is important to shine a light on the works that we, as ArchDaily editors, have found particularly valuable. Of the thousands of architects whose projects have been selected to be published on our site, we occasionally notice firms whose work stands out. Whether we’re drawn to their innovative approach to practice, the role they play in contributing to their local communities, or their generosity, we are eager to display their work as an example, so that others may be inspired to challenge the status quo.
With editors from Brazil, the US, Mexico, Chile, China and Northern Ireland, and thanks to the extensive network that we have forged with institutions in Africa, Asia and beyond, we have the rare opportunity to go beyond a purely western-focused overview of the state of today’s architecture.
We are honored to work with each and every single architect who publishes with us. We are humbled by the amount of people who visit ArchDaily to seek inspiration. And we are delighted to share a selection of architecture firms practicing today whose work sets a high benchmark for architectural production.
Asia
Archi-Union Architects
Atelier Deshaus
Biome Environmental Solutions
DnA
Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP
IBUKU
IROJE KHM Architects
Jun Igarashi Architects
Kashef Chowdhury - URBANA
Kengo Kuma
Lixiaodong Atelier
MAD architects
Masahiro Ikeda Architecture Studio
Moon Hoon
Morphogenesis
NISHIZAWAARCHITECTS
Piramun Architectural Office
Rural Urban Framework
SANAA
Sanjay Puri
Schemata Architects
Secondfloor Architects
Shigeru Ban Architects
Sou Fujimoto
Studiomumbai
Tadao Ando Architects and Associates
Toyo Ito & Associates
VTN Architects
WOHA
Wutopia Lab
Europe
51n4e
Adjaye Associates
Alvaro Siza
AND-RE
Andrés Jaque / Office for Political Innovation
Assemble
Bernardo Bader
BIG
Carmody Groarke
COBE
Correia Ragazzi
David Chipperfield
de vylder vinck taillieu
Dorte Mandrup
Eduardo Souto de Moura
Fala Atelier
Flores & Prats
Foster & Partners
HARQUITECTES
Herzog & deMeuron
Jakob + MacFarlane Architects
Ateliers Jean Nouvel
JKMM Architects
Karamuk Kuo
Mecanoo
MVRDV
NLÉ
OMA
Pedevilla Architects
Peter Zumthor
Rafael Moneo
Renzo Piano Building Workshop
Snøhetta
SPEECH
Studio Associato Bernardo Secchi Paola Viganò
Studio Olafur Eliasson
TEd’A arquitectes
UNStudio
Zaha Hadid Architects
Heatherwick Studio
North America
5468796 Architecture
Bohlin Cywinksi Jackson
Bureau Spectacular
Diller Scofidio+Renfro Estudio
Gehry Partners
HOK
Pei Cobb Freed & Partners
MASS Design Group
Miró Rivera Architects
Olson Kundig
Omar Ganhdi Architect
Peter Eisenman
RAMSA
Skidmore, Owings & Merrill
SO-Il
Steven Holl Architects
Studio Gang
Latin & South America
23 SUL Arquitetura
Al Borde
Alberto Kalach
Angelo Bucci
Arquitetos Associados
BAK arquitectos
Barclay & Crousse
Base Urbana + Pessoa Arquitetos
BLOCO Arquitetos
Carla Juaçaba
Centro Colaboracion Arquitectonica
Comunal Taller de Arquitectura
Cristian Izquierdo
ELEMENTAL
Estudio Macías Peredo
Fernanda Canales
Frida Escobedo
Gabinete de Arquitectura
Grupo Culata Jovai
Guillermo Acuña Arquitectos Asociados
Isaac Broid
José Cubilla
Llosa Cortegana Arquitectos
MAPA
Marko Brajovic
Pezo von Ellrichshausen
Rozana Montiel | Estudio de Arquitectura
Smiljan Radic
Tatiana Bilbao Estudio
UNA Arquitetos
Africa
Angela Mingas
Kere Architecture
Makeka Design Lab
Patricia Anahory
Oceania
ARM Architecture
Austin Maynard Architects
fjmt
Jackson Clements Burrows
Pattersons
Woods Bagot
Production of the list proved a great challenge to the over 20 editors who form part of ArchDaily’s editorial team. We questioned each other, mulled over formats and challenged each of our individual and cultural viewpoints. We would love to know about the architecture firms that are impressing and inspiring you today, so we welcome your feedback in the comments below.