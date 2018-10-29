World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. A Selection of the World’s Best Architects

A Selection of the World’s Best Architects

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
A Selection of the World’s Best Architects
Save this picture!
A Selection of the World’s Best Architects, © Ossip Van Duivenbode. ImageTianjin Binhai Library / MVRDV + Tianjin Urban Planning and Design Institute
© Ossip Van Duivenbode. ImageTianjin Binhai Library / MVRDV + Tianjin Urban Planning and Design Institute

To rank architects, or to even pretend that any list or selection would be exhaustive and/or apply to the individual tastes of every architecture lover, seems, on the surface, a pointless task. However, as we move away from looking for inspiration from merely the great masters or the handful of contemporary firms studied in academic programs, it is important to shine a light on the works that we, as ArchDaily editors, have found particularly valuable. Of the thousands of architects whose projects have been selected to be published on our site, we occasionally notice firms whose work stands out. Whether we’re drawn to their innovative approach to practice, the role they play in contributing to their local communities, or their generosity, we are eager to display their work as an example, so that others may be inspired to challenge the status quo.

With editors from Brazil, the US, Mexico, Chile, China and Northern Ireland, and thanks to the extensive network that we have forged with institutions in Africa, Asia and beyond, we have the rare opportunity to go beyond a purely western-focused overview of the state of today’s architecture.

We are honored to work with each and every single architect who publishes with us. We are humbled by the amount of people who visit ArchDaily to seek inspiration. And we are delighted to share a selection of architecture firms practicing today whose work sets a high benchmark for architectural production.

 

Asia

Save this picture!
© Shu He. ImageHuangshan Mountain Village / MAD Architects
© Shu He. ImageHuangshan Mountain Village / MAD Architects

© Ikuya Sasaki. ImageRoof and Rectangular House / Jun Igarashi Architects © Stephen Johnson. ImageAnanda House / IBUKU © Sergio Pirrone. ImageFlying House / IROJE KHM Architects © Firouzmandan House _ Piramun Architectural Office. ImageFirouzmandan House / Piramun Architectural Office © Li Han. ImageBamboo Craft Village / Archi-Union Architects © Hiroyuki OKI. ImageThong House / NISHIZAWAARCHITECTS + 39

Archi-Union Architects

Atelier Deshaus

Biome Environmental Solutions

DnA

Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP

IBUKU

IROJE KHM Architects

Jun Igarashi Architects

Kashef Chowdhury - URBANA

Kengo Kuma

Lixiaodong Atelier

MAD architects

Masahiro Ikeda Architecture Studio

Moon Hoon

Morphogenesis

NISHIZAWAARCHITECTS

Piramun Architectural Office

Rural Urban Framework

SANAA

Sanjay Puri

Schemata Architects

Secondfloor Architects

Shigeru Ban Architects

Sou Fujimoto

Studiomumbai

Tadao Ando Architects and Associates

Toyo Ito & Associates

VTN Architects

WOHA

Wutopia Lab

  

Europe

Save this picture!
© Iwan Baan. ImageThe Interlace / OMA / Ole Scheeren
© Iwan Baan. ImageThe Interlace / OMA / Ole Scheeren

Courtesy of Assemble. ImageYardhouse / Assemble © Sala Beckett / Flores & Prats. ImageSala Beckett / Flores & Prats © Iwan Baan. ImageElbphilharmonie Hamburg / Herzog & de Meuron © Michel Denancé. ImagePathé Foundation / Renzo Piano Building Workshop © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG. ImageSotheby's / Correia/Ragazzi Arquitectos © inexhibit.com. ImageMessner Mountain Museum Corones / Zaha Hadid Architects + 39

51n4e

Adjaye Associates

Alvaro Siza

AND-RE

Andrés Jaque / Office for Political Innovation

Assemble

Bernardo Bader

BIG

Carmody Groarke

COBE

Correia Ragazzi

David Chipperfield

de vylder vinck taillieu

Dorte Mandrup

Eduardo Souto de Moura

Fala Atelier

Flores & Prats

Foster & Partners

HARQUITECTES

Herzog & deMeuron

Jakob + MacFarlane Architects

Ateliers Jean Nouvel

JKMM Architects

Karamuk Kuo

Mecanoo

MVRDV

NLÉ

OMA

Pedevilla Architects

Peter Zumthor

Rafael Moneo

Renzo Piano Building Workshop

Snøhetta

SPEECH

Studio Associato Bernardo Secchi Paola Viganò

Studio Olafur Eliasson

TEd’A arquitectes

UNStudio

Zaha Hadid Architects

Heatherwick Studio

 

North America

Save this picture!
© Richard Barnes. ImageGlassell School of Art / Steven Holl Architects
© Richard Barnes. ImageGlassell School of Art / Steven Holl Architects

© 5468796 Architecture Inc.. ImageOMS Stage / 5468796 Architecture © Iwan Baan. ImageRoy and Diana Vagelos Education Center / Diller Scofidio + Renfro © Ema Peter Photography. ImageSluice Point House / Omar Gandhi Architect © Nic Lehoux. ImageMartin’s Lane Winery / Olson Kundig © Paul Finkel. ImageVertical House / Miró Rivera Architects © Hufton + Crow. ImageStanford Apple Store / Bohlin Cywinski Jackson + 39

 

5468796 Architecture

Bohlin Cywinksi Jackson

Bureau Spectacular

Diller Scofidio+Renfro Estudio

Gehry Partners

HOK

Pei Cobb Freed & Partners

MASS Design Group

Miró Rivera Architects

Olson Kundig

Omar Ganhdi Architect

Peter Eisenman

RAMSA

Skidmore, Owings & Merrill

SO-Il

Steven Holl Architects

Studio Gang

 

Latin & South America

Save this picture!
© Federico Cairoli. ImageQuincho Tía Coral / Gabinete de Arquitectura
© Federico Cairoli. ImageQuincho Tía Coral / Gabinete de Arquitectura

Cortesía de Alberto Kalach. ImageBiblioteca Jose Vasconcelos / Alberto Kalach © Onnis Luque. ImageMaria Montessori Mazatlán School / EPArquitectos + Estudio Macías Peredo © Leonardo Finotti. ImageSacromonte Landscape Hotel Shelters / MAPA Courtesy of Barclay & Crousse. ImageSite Museum of Paracas Culture / Barclay & Crousse © Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma. ImageCasa Cien / Pezo von Ellrichshausen © Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma. ImageRoel House / Felipe Assadi + Francisca Pulido + Isaac Broid + 39

23 SUL Arquitetura

Al Borde

Alberto Kalach

Angelo Bucci

Arquitetos Associados

BAK arquitectos

Barclay & Crousse

Base Urbana + Pessoa Arquitetos

BLOCO Arquitetos

Carla Juaçaba

Centro Colaboracion Arquitectonica

Comunal Taller de Arquitectura

Cristian Izquierdo

ELEMENTAL

Estudio Macías Peredo

Fernanda Canales

Frida Escobedo

Gabinete de Arquitectura

Grupo Culata Jovai

Guillermo Acuña Arquitectos Asociados

Isaac Broid

José Cubilla

Llosa Cortegana Arquitectos

MAPA

Marko Brajovic

Pezo von Ellrichshausen

Rozana Montiel | Estudio de Arquitectura

Smiljan Radic

Tatiana Bilbao Estudio

UNA Arquitetos

 

Africa

Save this picture!
© Siméon Duchoud. ImagePrimary School in Gando / Kéré Architecture
© Siméon Duchoud. ImagePrimary School in Gando / Kéré Architecture

Angela Mingas

Kere Architecture

Makeka Design Lab

Patricia Anahory

 

Oceania

Save this picture!
© Trevor Mein. ImageBunjil Place / fjmt
© Trevor Mein. ImageBunjil Place / fjmt

© Peter Bennetts . ImageMills House / Austin Maynard Architects © John Gollings. ImageToi o Tāmaki Auckland Art Gallery / FJMT + Archimedia © Jeremy Weihrauch-Gollings Studio. ImageMoonlight Cabin / Jackson Clements Burrows © Shannon McGrath. ImageNAB Docklands / Woods Bagot © Peter Clarke. ImageMonash North West Precinct / Jackson Clements Burrows © Simon Devitt. ImageLocal Rock House / Pattersons + 39

ARM Architecture

Austin Maynard Architects

fjmt

Jackson Clements Burrows

Pattersons

Woods Bagot

Production of the list proved a great challenge to the over 20 editors who form part of ArchDaily’s editorial team. We questioned each other, mulled over formats and challenged each of our individual and cultural viewpoints. We would love to know about the architecture firms that are impressing and inspiring you today, so we welcome your feedback in the comments below.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
AD Editorial Team
Author

See more:

News Articles
Cite: AD Editorial Team. "A Selection of the World’s Best Architects" 29 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904738/a-selection-of-the-worlds-best-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream