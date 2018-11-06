Tactile House / Thomas & Spiers

-
Architects
-
Location
-
Lead ArchitectsEmily Seymour-Taylor
-
EngineerTZG
-
ConsultantNew Smart Living
-
ClientEmma Fairclough
-
Area238.5 m2
-
Project Year2017
-
Photographs
Text description provided by the architects. Tactile House is a split-level family house in Dulwich. The project was for a ground floor rear extension, loft conversion and internal alterations throughout.
The ground floor spaces are defined by a varied playground of textures and materials for interactive family living. A mix of materials including painted steel, exposed brickwork, ceiling levels and textures, plywood and rope curtains create specific areas for playing, relaxing and eating.
The upper floors are reconfigured to open up bedrooms and bathrooms with a focus on shaping modern and clear interiors. Unique features, such as the reading nook in the upstairs loft, provide spaces to relax with natural light and joinery for handy storage.