  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Thomas & Spiers
  6. 2017
  7. Tactile House / Thomas & Spiers

Tactile House / Thomas & Spiers

  • 06:00 - 6 November, 2018
Tactile House / Thomas & Spiers
Tactile House / Thomas & Spiers, © James Whitaker
© James Whitaker

© James Whitaker © James Whitaker © James Whitaker © Billy Bolton

© Billy Bolton
© Billy Bolton

Text description provided by the architects. Tactile House is a split-level family house in Dulwich. The project was for a ground floor rear extension, loft conversion and internal alterations throughout.

© James Whitaker
© James Whitaker

The ground floor spaces are defined by a varied playground of textures and materials for interactive family living. A mix of materials including painted steel, exposed brickwork, ceiling levels and textures, plywood and rope curtains create specific areas for playing, relaxing and eating.

© James Whitaker
© James Whitaker
Proposed Ground Floor
Proposed Ground Floor
© James Whitaker
© James Whitaker

The upper floors are reconfigured to open up bedrooms and bathrooms with a focus on shaping modern and clear interiors. Unique features, such as the reading nook in the upstairs loft, provide spaces to relax with natural light and joinery for handy storage.

© James Whitaker
© James Whitaker
Sketch Section Proposed
Sketch Section Proposed
© James Whitaker
© James Whitaker

Thomas & Spiers
Wood Steel Brick

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses United Kingdom
Cite: "Tactile House / Thomas & Spiers" 06 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904736/tactile-house-thomas-and-spiers/> ISSN 0719-8884

