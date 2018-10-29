RLD House / LR Arquitectura

+ 40

Architects LR Arquitectura

Location Zapopan, Mexico

Architects in Charge Eduardo Lassala Orozco, Carlos Teodoro Rodríguez-Laura

Team Marisol Favela Cota, Miriam Ortiz Ortiz

Area 629.1 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Horacio Virissimo

Manufacturers Loading...

Construction Management ODAMX More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The reflexive analysis of the personal needs that a dwelling must satisfy enables the project to simplify the functions in free volumes in order to promote an inclusive and flexible family dynamic. In this case, the project focuses on the residual spaces that emerge between the volumes that contain the necessary functions for the house. Equally important, these spaces offer flexibility by performing as extensions of the volumes and in turn regulate temperature.

Functionally, the project revolves around a central nucleus presented as a void, with the purpose of generating an interior microclimate capable of regulating temperature and providing mutual respect between the areas. The project is distributed in three levels. The basement contains service and storage areas. The ground level is designed to ensure family integration and to promote social uses, both protected by the central void.

On the upper level, the front block contains the main bedroom, separated by the central space from the secondary bedrooms located in the back block. This enables individuals to find privacy within the family. Lastly, the project seeks to procure family interaction through a flexible dynamic towards residual spaces, in such a way that the project can continue to satisfy the family needs through time.