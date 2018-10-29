World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. LR Arquitectura
  6. 2018
  7. RLD House / LR Arquitectura

RLD House / LR Arquitectura

  • 12:00 - 29 October, 2018
RLD House / LR Arquitectura
RLD House / LR Arquitectura, © Horacio Virissimo
© Horacio Virissimo

© Horacio Virissimo

  • Architects

    LR Arquitectura

  • Location

    Zapopan, Mexico

  • Architects in Charge

    Eduardo Lassala Orozco, Carlos Teodoro Rodríguez-Laura

  • Team

    Marisol Favela Cota, Miriam Ortiz Ortiz

  • Area

    629.1 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Horacio Virissimo
© Horacio Virissimo
© Horacio Virissimo

Text description provided by the architects. The reflexive analysis of the personal needs that a dwelling must satisfy enables the project to simplify the functions in free volumes in order to promote an inclusive and flexible family dynamic. In this case, the project focuses on the residual spaces that emerge between the volumes that contain the necessary functions for the house. Equally important, these spaces offer flexibility by performing as extensions of the volumes and in turn regulate temperature.

© Horacio Virissimo
© Horacio Virissimo
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Horacio Virissimo
© Horacio Virissimo

Functionally, the project revolves around a central nucleus presented as a void, with the purpose of generating an interior microclimate capable of regulating temperature and providing mutual respect between the areas. The project is distributed in three levels. The basement contains service and storage areas. The ground level is designed to ensure family integration and to promote social uses, both protected by the central void.

© Horacio Virissimo
© Horacio Virissimo

On the upper level, the front block contains the main bedroom, separated by the central space from the secondary bedrooms located in the back block. This enables individuals to find privacy within the family. Lastly, the project seeks to procure family interaction through a flexible dynamic towards residual spaces, in such a way that the project can continue to satisfy the family needs through time.

Section A
Section A
© Horacio Virissimo
© Horacio Virissimo

About this office
LR Arquitectura
Office

Cite: "RLD House / LR Arquitectura" [Casa RLD / LR Arquitectura] 29 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904734/rld-house-lr-arquitectura/> ISSN 0719-8884

