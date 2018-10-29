World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. The Netherlands
  5. Wenink Holtkamp Architecten
  6. 2018
  7. De Lakfabriek / Wenink Holtkamp Architecten

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

De Lakfabriek / Wenink Holtkamp Architecten

  • 10:00 - 29 October, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
De Lakfabriek / Wenink Holtkamp Architecten
Save this picture!
De Lakfabriek / Wenink Holtkamp Architecten, © Tim van de Velde
© Tim van de Velde

© Tim van de Velde © Tim van de Velde © Tim van de Velde © Tim van de Velde + 30

  • Developer Industrial Heritage

    Boei

  • Contractor / Developer

    Nico De Bont TBI

  • Constructor

    Vianen Bouwadvies

  • Building Advice

    K+

  • Mechanical Installation

    Van Thiel Optimaal

  • Electrical Installation

    Copal
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Tim van de Velde
© Tim van de Velde

Text description provided by the architects. De Lakfabriek is part of the former leather factory complex KVL, which for years was one of the largest leather producers in Europe. De Lakfabriek initially served to paint the leather sheets, subsequently it functionated as a technical service. In 2001 the company ceased operations and closed their doors.

Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan

Since then, the factory complex have been largely restored, redesigned and has been unfolding itself into a lively and attractive area. De Lakfabriek is the first repurposed building on the site with a residential destination; the building has been transformed by Wenink Holtkamp Architects on behalf of BOEi and Nico de Bont TBI.

Save this picture!
© Tim van de Velde
© Tim van de Velde

Industrial character
The building, designed in 1925 by architect A. Benoit, is characterized by an unambiguous brick architecture. The rigid division of the façade openings and the vertical brickwork elements results in a rhythmic facade.

Save this picture!
Before
Before
Save this picture!
© Tim van de Velde
© Tim van de Velde

Preserving the industrial character of the former factory building was one of the core values of the transformation. This is exemplified by the raw concrete structure which has been left visible as much as possible in the interior of the housing units.
The industrial look is maintained in the façade by the use of new slender aluminum window frames with a classic profile that refer to the original steel window frames, which unfortunately could not be preserved.

Save this picture!
© Tim van de Velde
© Tim van de Velde

Housing
By adding a glass extension to the roof an extra building layer is created. The modern and minimalistic structure clearly distinguishes itself from the existing architecture through language and materialization, but suits itself in a natural way into the whole. On the top floor, roof terraces are created by placing the extension backwards in relation to the existing façade.

Save this picture!
© Tim van de Velde
© Tim van de Velde

The 25 living units are realized in three different types: studios, apartments and ground-based homes. The layout of each house is designed in consultation with the future residents, accompanied by Wenink Holtkamp Architecten. This concept resulted in a colorful range of housing types, "The house as a custom-made suit for the residents."

Save this picture!
© Tim van de Velde
© Tim van de Velde
Save this picture!
Before / Ground floor plan
Before / Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Tim van de Velde
© Tim van de Velde
Save this picture!
After / First floor plan
After / First floor plan

Save this picture!
© Tim van de Velde
© Tim van de Velde

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Wenink Holtkamp Architecten
Office

Products:

Glass Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Refurbishment Adaptive reuse The Netherlands
Cite: "De Lakfabriek / Wenink Holtkamp Architecten" 29 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904708/de-lakfabriek-wenink-holtkamp-architecten/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream