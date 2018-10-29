World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. South Korea
  5. Archihood WXY
  6. 2018
  7. Seorimyeonga Boutique Resort / Archihood WXY

Seorimyeonga Boutique Resort / Archihood WXY

  • 00:00 - 29 October, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Seorimyeonga Boutique Resort / Archihood WXY
Save this picture!
Seorimyeonga Boutique Resort / Archihood WXY, © Kyung Roh, Woohyun Kang
© Kyung Roh, Woohyun Kang

© Kyung Roh, Woohyun Kang © Kyung Roh, Woohyun Kang © Kyung Roh, Woohyun Kang © Kyung Roh, Woohyun Kang + 32

Save this picture!
© Hyunseok Shin
© Hyunseok Shin

“Hidden” was the most important design consideration point for this project while we designed.

Save this picture!
© Kyung Roh, Woohyun Kang
© Kyung Roh, Woohyun Kang
Save this picture!
© Kyung Roh, Woohyun Kang
© Kyung Roh, Woohyun Kang
Save this picture!
© Kyung Roh, Woohyun Kang
© Kyung Roh, Woohyun Kang

During the meeting with the client, the first thing that he asked us was to design the guestroom with its own courtyard space. After the first site visit, we found out that site surround has many different natural contexts. There is the dense forest with tall trees on the north facing together with the beautiful stream. It provides perfect scenery to the visitors who want to stay in this place. However, the other 3 sides scenery wasn’t impressive. However, when we see a distant mountain and sky over the site, it seems to have enough to stay with. According to the given site surrounding and requirement for the guest room which needs its own private space, our conclusion was that we need to make a good balance in between ‘hidden’ and exposing” – It’s peekaboo sequence.

Save this picture!
© Kyung Roh, Woohyun Kang
© Kyung Roh, Woohyun Kang
Save this picture!
Section 01
Section 01
Save this picture!
© Kyung Roh, Woohyun Kang
© Kyung Roh, Woohyun Kang

This place is not shown everything from beginning to till the end. It is not easy to see the entry location when you get into this place as what you can see in the entry sequence is only one large and big chunk of concrete wall piece. This kind of unexpectable circumstance will give you sense of anxiety and nervousness. However, this sense will be change to the pleasurable sensation when you turn the conner of concrete wall and meet the water garden. It’s hard to guess the room location from the outside as room sits along the site shape and topography which create background walls within the nature. Furthermore, you can’t see the full wall shape as some parts of walls are buried in the ground. The pathway to the guestroom is designed as narrow as possible, so the guests can see their own space only when they enter the guestroom through the narrow pathway.

Save this picture!
© Kyung Roh, Woohyun Kang
© Kyung Roh, Woohyun Kang

Each guestroom can see the different scenery from their own courtyard depending on the height of the ground, the height of the walls, the different gap space, and the angle of each space. Especially, sounds of nature come through the small courtyard will make the guest feel peaceful such as the sound of water in the valley, the singing of the mountain birds, and the falling rain.

Save this picture!
© Kyung Roh, Woohyun Kang
© Kyung Roh, Woohyun Kang

Gucheon-dong in Muju is well known for backwoods town in the mountains far from the world for a long time. Those who come to Seorimyeonga in Gucheon-dong, from a city away, would be able to hide from the crowded world and enjoy real relaxation by entering their secret space in nature.

Save this picture!
© Hyunseok Shin
© Hyunseok Shin

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Archihood WXY
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses South Korea
Cite: "Seorimyeonga Boutique Resort / Archihood WXY" 29 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904696/seorimyeonga-boutique-resort-archihood-wxy/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream