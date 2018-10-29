PTH – Phan Thiet House / Studio Happ

+ 19

Architects Studio Happ

Location Bình Thuận, Vietnam

Lead Architects Kuniko Onishi, Victor Llavata

Contractor My Pho Investment and Construction Company Limited

Area 141.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Hiroyuki Oki

Text description provided by the architects. This housing project takes place in a small fishermen town situated by the coastline of the East Sea, in the province of Binh This, Vietnam.

The house is an answer to the challenges of both site and local weather, and to the requirements and lifestyle of the client.

The site: a 9x15 meters plot is located 100 meters away from the coastline.

The breezing from the sea is fresh and humid. But the high temperatures make any kind of shaded or properly ventilated space, a high-quality space in terms of comfort.

The design allows for passive strategies, which require low maintenance and are more cost-effective in tropical climates, to take place creating cross ventilated spaces and gar-dens in-between living areas.

The client request: The client is a family full of energy and vitality, which love to live in con-tact with nature and enjoy outdoor spaces where they can be together.

A more public and open area where to gather with friends and family was also a must in the project.

The project tries to generate comfort spaces as the first priority, without using mechanical devices or technology that need high maintenance.

Only by working and combining the wind, shading elements and the position of green areas, we are able to generate great spaces that adapt perfectly to tropical weather conditions.

The concept of the project can be sketched as a gradient of private spaces starting.

Being the most public spaces at the front and the most private at the back, overlaying this with an alternation of green areas and built areas. Being so, we can find a garden at the front that cools down the front facade, after this garden, we find the most public areas in the house, the kitchen, and the living room. This spaces open to the front garden and to the courtyard garden.

After the courtyard garden, which is an enclosed space with vegetation that allows for cross ventilation and shading, we find the rooms and bathrooms of the house.

Every volume is sandwiched between gardens and green areas, maximizing ventilation and bringing greenery to the daily life experience of the space.