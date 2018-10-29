World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Vietnam
  5. Studio Happ
  6. 2017
  7. PTH – Phan Thiet House / Studio Happ

PTH – Phan Thiet House / Studio Happ

  • 01:00 - 29 October, 2018
PTH – Phan Thiet House / Studio Happ
PTH – Phan Thiet House / Studio Happ, © Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

© Hiroyuki Oki

  • Architects

    Studio Happ

  • Location

    Bình Thuận, Vietnam

  • Lead Architects

    Kuniko Onishi, Victor Llavata

  • Contractor

    My Pho Investment and Construction Company Limited

  • Area

    141.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Text description provided by the architects. This housing project takes place in a small fishermen town situated by the coastline of the East Sea, in the province of Binh This, Vietnam.

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

The house is an answer to the challenges of both site and local weather, and to the requirements and lifestyle of the client. 

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

The site: a 9x15 meters plot is located 100 meters away from the coastline.

The breezing from the sea is fresh and humid. But the high temperatures make any kind of shaded or properly ventilated space, a high-quality space in terms of comfort. 

Floor plans
Floor plans

The design allows for passive strategies, which require low maintenance and are more cost-effective in tropical climates, to take place creating cross ventilated spaces and gar-dens in-between living areas.

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

The client request: The client is a family full of energy and vitality, which love to live in con-tact with nature and enjoy outdoor spaces where they can be together.

Sections
Sections

A more public and open area where to gather with friends and family was also a must in the project.

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

The project tries to generate comfort spaces as the first priority, without using mechanical devices or technology that need high maintenance.

Only by working and combining the wind, shading elements and the position of green areas, we are able to generate great spaces that adapt perfectly to tropical weather conditions.

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

The concept of the project can be sketched as a gradient of private spaces starting.

Being the most public spaces at the front and the most private at the back, overlaying this with an alternation of green areas and built areas. Being so, we can find a garden at the front that cools down the front facade, after this garden, we find the most public areas in the house, the kitchen, and the living room. This spaces open to the front garden and to the courtyard garden.

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

After the courtyard garden, which is an enclosed space with vegetation that allows for cross ventilation and shading, we find the rooms and bathrooms of the house.

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Every volume is sandwiched between gardens and green areas, maximizing ventilation and bringing greenery to the daily life experience of the space.

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Studio Happ
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Sustainability Vietnam
Cite: "PTH – Phan Thiet House / Studio Happ" 29 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904695/pth-nil-phan-thiet-house-studio-happ/> ISSN 0719-8884

