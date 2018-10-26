World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. University
  4. Australia
  5. DS Architects
  6. 2017
  7. Science Precinct, Deakin University / DS Architects

Science Precinct, Deakin University / DS Architects

  • 20:00 - 26 October, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Science Precinct, Deakin University / DS Architects
Save this picture!
Science Precinct, Deakin University / DS Architects, © Michelle Williams Photography
© Michelle Williams Photography

© Michelle Williams Photography © Michelle Williams Photography © Michelle Williams Photography © Michelle Williams Photography + 11

  • Client

    Deakin University

  • Building Services

    IrwinConsult

  • Structural Engineers

    Adams Consulting Engineers

  • Fire Engineers

    Affinity Fire Engineers

  • Parity Technology Consulting

    Audio Visual Design

  • Building Surveyor

    Kinban

  • Builder

    ADCO Constructions
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Michelle Williams Photography
© Michelle Williams Photography

Text description provided by the architects. DS Architects were engaged as Principal Consultant to lead the design team in converting an existing three storey building and outdoor courtyard into the new science and student precinct at Deakin University, Melbourne.

To meet the brief to create inviting student and learning spaces we combined traditional and contemporary design and finishes to create a functional, modern, built-for-purpose facility. The glass atrium has created a student hub that can be used year round, while the large teaching laboratories have improved the efficiency of course delivery for the School of Life & Environmental Sciences and the School of Education.

Save this picture!
© Michelle Williams Photography
© Michelle Williams Photography

Repurposing the existing building came with a set of unique challenges:

  • The restricted height between each floor of the building, which was not originally designed for air conditioning, required thoughtful design of ceilings and integration of air conditioning, lighting and fume cupboard flues to ensure adequate ceiling heights in the teaching spaces.
  • Existing services rooms located in the middle of each floor needed to remain in place, requiring the laboratories to be planned around these zones, while maintaining access.
  • Existing structural columns located down the middle of each floor required we develop innovative layouts for the teaching laboratories so that the columns did not impact on functionality.

Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

We developed the idea of turning unused outdoor space into usable indoor space by enclosing the external courtyard with an 18m span glass roof to create an atrium. This required a complex fire engineering solution with the facades of adjacent buildings being fire separated and sprinkler protected from the new atrium. In addition to creating a new entry and student hub, the atrium idea enabled the circulation and ancillary spaces to be moved out of the existing building thereby freeing up space for 7 large teaching laboratories, some of which can accommodate over 70 students:

  • Level 1 - Robotics Laboratory, Collaborative Learning Science Laboratories and Student Central
  • Level 2 - PC2 Teaching Laboratory and Biology Laboratory
  • Level 3 - Physiology Laboratory and Chemistry Laboratory

Save this picture!
© Michelle Williams Photography
© Michelle Williams Photography

The audio visual design was an essential consideration in the design of the facility. It had to not only support delivery of the curriculum and collaboration in the teaching laboratories, but is also required to ensure good sightlines for all students due to the existing structural columns and larger than typical laboratory sizes.

The building works were procured via an invited tender process. To minimize the impact on the building so that classes could continue to run, the building works were done in 4 stages. Stage 1 concentrated on constructing the new atrium roof and laboratories on the top level of the building.  Stage 2 was the fit out of the atrium and construction of the remaining laboratories on the lower two levels. The third and fourth stages involved the construction of the Robotics Laboratory and Student Central.

Save this picture!
© Michelle Williams Photography
© Michelle Williams Photography

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
DS Architects
Office

Products:

Wood Glass

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Higher Education University Australia
Cite: "Science Precinct, Deakin University / DS Architects" 26 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904687/science-precinct-deakin-university-ds-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream