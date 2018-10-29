World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurants & Bars
  4. United States
  5. Olson Kunding
  6. 2018
  7. Charles Smith Wines Jet City / Olson Kunding

Charles Smith Wines Jet City / Olson Kunding

  • 14:00 - 29 October, 2018
© Nic Lehoux
Charles Smith Wines Jet City / Olson Kunding, © Nic Lehoux
© Nic Lehoux

© Nic Lehoux © Nic Lehoux © Nic Lehoux © Nic Lehoux + 16

  • Architects

    Olson Kunding

  • Location

    Seattle, Washington, United States

  • Lead Architects

    Olson Kundig

  • Design Principal

    Tom Kundig, FAIA, RIBA

  • Project Manager

    Michael Picard, LEED AP

  • Project Architect

    Mark Olthoff

  • Architectural Staff

    Yousman Okano

  • Area

    35000.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Nic Lehoux, Kevin Scott

  • Engineer - Mechanical

    Warner Mechanical Engineer

  • Engineer - Structural

    WSP

  • General Contractor

    Foushee Contractors
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Nic Lehoux
© Nic Lehoux

Text description provided by the architects. Originally a Dr. Pepper bottling plant and later a recycling center, the design of Charles Smith Wines Jet City preserves as much of its hard-won industrial patina as possible, while opening up the building to the surrounding Seattle neighborhood, the runways of Boeing Field, and dramatic views of Mt. Rainier. On top of the building, nearly seven-foot-tall letters wrap the building in billboard fashion, announcing “Charles Smith Wines Jet City.”

© Nic Lehoux
© Nic Lehoux

The former 32,000 square-foot building is composed of two structures, a two-floor office building and a contiguous open-structure steel truss warehouse. Together, they provide space for everything from grape crush to barrel storage and bottling, to tasting rooms and sales. The transformation of this 1960s era building involved the removal of a portion of the exterior street-side façade replacing it with a 19x60-foot span of windows, opening the building up to the neighborhood and views.

© Nic Lehoux
© Nic Lehoux

Once through the twenty-foot-tall steel entry door, visitors have the choice of two tasting rooms. The rustic, entry-level lounge features polished concrete floors, exposed wood joists, sliding black steel wall panels, wood cocktail tables made from laminated salvaged 6 x 6’s, and a bar made of stacked, salvaged wood. 

© Kevin Scott
© Kevin Scott

“With wine, we talk so much about the ‘terroir,’ about the soil in which the grapes grow,” Smith said. “In the same sense, I wanted Jet City to be connected to the fabric of Georgetown, to celebrate that proud history of manufacturing and aviation in our region. Wine has a history just like Georgetown. It’s the past, it’s now, it’s forever.”

© Nic Lehoux
© Nic Lehoux

A plate-steel staircase inserted into the original structure connects the first-floor lounge to the expansive second-floor tasting room. The winery’s second story effectively captures an early 1960s aviation vibe with its original wood floor planks, white tuck-and-roll upholstered perimeter seating, and center stage powder-blue Lucite-topped bar on wheels. This tasting room overlooks the runways of Boeing Field and provides dramatic views of Mt. Rainier, while a second set of interior windows allows guests to view the winemaking process. 

© Nic Lehoux
© Nic Lehoux

Cite: "Charles Smith Wines Jet City / Olson Kunding" 29 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904682/charles-smith-wines-jet-city-olson-kunding/> ISSN 0719-8884

