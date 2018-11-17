SPV29 / ALL in STUDIO LTD

+ 22

“There’s nothing absolutely new, but there is an endless amount of connections and relations between forms, materials and technologies that are not yet made. Innovation means discovering them.” This is how we developed the project about Villa #29.

As a house of a young couple with their two kids (5 and 7), located in a residential complex of a closed-type, it defines a particular lifestyle and a set of requirements. The modern cosmopolitan mind and its vision for a city retreat - bringing comfort, high-tech and sophisticated, yet close to nature.

“This is a 100% smart-house. Absolutely everything is controlled with a cell phone. It was fun even while we photoshooted it, as someone had set the curtains on the first floor to be controlled by the switches in the master bedroom.”

The space definition and architectural decor on one hand typify the style of ALL in Studio. On the other hand, they carry the scent of strict individuality, caused by the house specificities and the character of its inhabitants. “Each concept begins with the house specificities that we have. If the ceiling is 3.2m, it is 3.2, even if we wish for a 4.5. In this case, the ceilings on the second floor were following the complexities of the roofs, which are asymmetrically pitched. This opens up multiple possibilities to play with stereometry and use shapes to define the space. Afterwards, we had to select the right combination of materials. And so on and so on. The dots just connected by themselves or the way we put it. This project took cues from the desire of the young couple to have “modern, soft materials, wood and stone”. We decipher these needs through our prism, offering a new view of the composition. For instance, instead of offering hardwood floor, the parquet goes up on the kitchen doors and the staircase railing.

Challenges:

Some will ask what was the biggest challenge in this project? At first, we thought it would be difficult for us to persuade the clients to use so much black. It turned out a lot easier than imagined. Organising and synchronising all the people that worked on realising this project was the toughest. As the details are quite complex and unique, we had to go over them again and again, explaining and drawing from every angle.” The result is a space that is categorical and elusive, coherent and creating visual stimulations all at the same time. It easily transforms, combining, yet defining the intimate and social functions of the different zones. Harmony is achieved through the calm, quiet presence of stone, wood, copper and brass. A sophisticated ether is created through the ephemeral constructions - bookshelf, that appears to be floating in the air, the bold verticals, accented by the decorative metal grid and the wood panelled walls in the master bedroom. The simplistic charm of nature - calming, warm and mysterious is blended with the modern style and trends. Discreet surrealist touch of the compositions and the explicit geometry offer beauty and constant surprise, nurturing the imagination. And what more can you ask for!