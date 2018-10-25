The Architectural Review Announces Shortlist for 2018 Emerging Architecture Awards

The Architectural Review has unveiled the 14-strong shortlist for the 2018 AR Emerging Architecture awards, recognizing young designers and their talents. The diverse shortlist contains firms from Ireland to Nepal, and Japan to Brazil, all seeking to join a prestigious list of previous winners, including 2017 winner Avenier Cornejo Architectes.
The awards series was founded in 1999, with previous winners including Shigeru Ban, Anna Heringer, Thomas Heatherwick, Jürgen Mayer H and Frida Escobedo. The judging panel for the 2018 edition will include Ángela García de Paredes of Paredes Pedrosa, winners of the original 1999 award, alongside Gurjit Singh Matharoo and Ronald Rietveld of RAAAF.
The shortlisted firms will present their projects to the jury members at the World Architecture Festival in Amsterdam between 28th and 30th November.
Below, we have rounded up the shortlisted firms, and notable works which led them to the shortlist for the 20th edition of the AR Emerging Architecture awards.
T O B Architect
Location: Dublin, Ireland
Notable Project(s): Knockraha
Abari
Location: Kathmandu, Nepal
Notable Project(s): Madan Puraskar Pustakalaya
Rosmaninho + Azevedo
Location: Porto, Portugal
Notable Project(s): Tua Valley Interpretive Centre
Studio FH Architects
Location: Kampala, Uganda
Notable Project(s): Gahinga Batwa Village, COF Outreach Village Primary Schools, Health Education Centre
Ampuero Yutronic
Location: London, UK
Notable Project(s): Coombe Lane, Hualle House
DOMAT
Location: Hong Kong
Notable Project(s): Hygiene Station for Cattlefield Village School
Alejandro Guerrero | Andrea Soto / ATELIER ARS°
Location: Guadalajara, Mexico
Notable Project(s): TID Annex, Levering Trade
Titan
Location: Nantes, France
Notable Project(s): Welcome Pavilion Clemenceau, Town Hall Extension
Yu Momoeda Architecture Office
Location: Maizuru, Japan
Notable Project(s): Agri Chapel, Four Funeral Houses in Fukuoka
Carla Juaçaba Studio
Location: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Notable Project(s): Humanidade 2012, Venice Biennale Holy See Chapel,
Studio Weave
Location: London, UK
Notable Project(s): Ecology of Colour, Midden Studio
Johansen Skovsted Arkitekter
Location: Copenhagen, Denmark
Notable Project(s): Tipperne Bird Sanctuary, Skjerne River Pump Stations
OJT
Location: New Orleans, LA, USA
Notable Project(s): Starter Home* No. 3, Starter Home* No. 1
Aulets Arquitectes
Location: Palma de Mallorca, Spain
Notable Project(s): Reform of Oenological Station