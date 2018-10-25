The Architectural Review Announces Shortlist for 2018 Emerging Architecture Awards

Save this picture! Tipperne Bird Sanctuary / Johansen Skovsted Arkitekter. Image © Rasmus Norlander

The Architectural Review has unveiled the 14-strong shortlist for the 2018 AR Emerging Architecture awards, recognizing young designers and their talents. The diverse shortlist contains firms from Ireland to Nepal, and Japan to Brazil, all seeking to join a prestigious list of previous winners, including 2017 winner Avenier Cornejo Architectes.

The awards series was founded in 1999, with previous winners including Shigeru Ban, Anna Heringer, Thomas Heatherwick, Jürgen Mayer H and Frida Escobedo. The judging panel for the 2018 edition will include Ángela García de Paredes of Paredes Pedrosa, winners of the original 1999 award, alongside Gurjit Singh Matharoo and Ronald Rietveld of RAAAF.

The shortlisted firms will present their projects to the jury members at the World Architecture Festival in Amsterdam between 28th and 30th November. Our site will also have news coverage and live-streams of festival events when it kicks off later this year.

Below, we have rounded up the shortlisted firms, and notable works which led them to the shortlist for the 20th edition of the AR Emerging Architecture awards.

Save this picture! Knockraha / T O B Architect. Image © Oliver Smith

Location: Dublin, Ireland

Notable Project(s): Knockraha

Save this picture! Madan Puraskar Pustakalaya / Abari. Image © Ashesh Rajbansh via The Architectural Review

Location: Kathmandu, Nepal

Notable Project(s): Madan Puraskar Pustakalaya

Save this picture! Tua Valley Interpretive Centre / Rosmaninho + Azevedo. Image © Luis Ferreira Alves via The Architectural Review

Location: Porto, Portugal

Notable Project(s): Tua Valley Interpretive Centre

Save this picture! Gahinga Batwa Village / Studio FH Architects. Image © Will Boase Photography | Craig Howes

Location: Kampala, Uganda

Notable Project(s): Gahinga Batwa Village, COF Outreach Village Primary Schools, Health Education Centre

Save this picture! Hualle House / Ampuero Yutronic. Image © Felipe Fontecilla

Location: London, UK

Notable Project(s): Coombe Lane, Hualle House

Save this picture! Hygiene Station for Cattlefield Village School / DOMAT. Image © DOMAT via The Architectural Review

Location: Hong Kong

Notable Project(s): Hygiene Station for Cattlefield Village School

Save this picture! TID Annex / ATELIER ARS°. Image © Onnis Luque

Location: Guadalajara, Mexico

Notable Project(s): TID Annex, Levering Trade

Save this picture! Welcome Pavilion Museum Clemenceau / Titan. Image © Julien Lanoo

Location: Nantes, France

Notable Project(s): Welcome Pavilion Clemenceau, Town Hall Extension

Save this picture! Agri Chapel / Yu Momoeda Architecture Office. Image © Yousuke Harigane

Location: Maizuru, Japan

Notable Project(s): Agri Chapel, Four Funeral Houses in Fukuoka

Save this picture! Humanidade2012 / Carla Juaçaba + Bia Lessa. Image © Leonardo Finotti

Location: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Notable Project(s): Humanidade 2012, Venice Biennale Holy See Chapel,

Save this picture! Ecology of Colour / Studio Weave. Image © Jim Stephenson

Location: London, UK

Notable Project(s): Ecology of Colour, Midden Studio

Save this picture! Tipperne Bird Sanctuary / Johansen Skovsted Arkitekter. Image © Rasmus Norlander

Location: Copenhagen, Denmark

Notable Project(s): Tipperne Bird Sanctuary, Skjerne River Pump Stations

Save this picture! Starter Home* No. 3 / OJT. Image © William Crocker

Location: New Orleans, LA, USA

Notable Project(s): Starter Home* No. 3, Starter Home* No. 1

Save this picture! Oenological Station / Aulets Arquitectes. Image © Jose Hebia via The Architectural Review

Location: Palma de Mallorca, Spain

Notable Project(s): Reform of Oenological Station