  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurants & Bars
  4. China
  5. PUJU
  6. 2018
  7. Dishan Space / PUJU

Dishan Space / PUJU

  • 02:00 - 29 October, 2018
Dishan Space / PUJU
Architectural evolution. Image © Purel
Architectural evolution. Image © Purel

© Purel Glimpses from up and down. Image © Purel Glimpses from up and down. Image © Purel Glimpses from up and down. Image © Purel + 26

  • Architects

    PUJU

  • Location

    #50, Yunjian Walk Street ,Zhongshan Middle Road, Songjiang, Shanghai, China

  • Lead Architects

    Qian Yao

  • Participating Designer

    Tingting Li, Lulu She, Diamond, Jiayi Su

  • Area

    450.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Purel, Hao Chen

  • Visual Designer

    ROCBRAND

  • Construction

    Mubo Decoration

  • Furniture

    HAY/minimore

  • Lighting Design

    PUJU, Colors
Architectural evolution. Image © Hao Chen
Architectural evolution. Image © Hao Chen

Inspiration
Located in Songjiang, Shanghai, DISHAN Space is a brand of collective space aimed to provide all sorts of recreational experience, where people meet to nibble snacks, sip fruit tea, play games and have fun . Considering the site is close to Songjiang Court built from Yuan dynasty, we hope to integrate the modern style into the traditional. After careful analysis, we decide to use the basic shapes that constitute nature, that is, rectangle, circle and triangle, to present an all-compassing DISHAN space.

Glimpses from up and down. Image © Purel
Glimpses from up and down. Image © Purel

Reborn
Across the space, there is a dilapidated old house built around the Ming dynasty. Dark bricks, rusty plaques and glazed stones scatter about and tell a story from the past. PUJU try to use these materials to realize the design on the space.

© Purel
© Purel
© Purel
© Purel

Fiction and Reality
Deserted bricks buried in the demolished ruins are reenacted in front of our eyes. 

© Purel
© Purel
1F&2F Plan
1F&2F Plan
© Purel
© Purel

Mu Xin, a famed Chinese scholar once wished to have a museum of his own. When asked by the architect about his expectations, he said there’d be wind, water and a bridge, which is a symbolic architectural form in China. PUJU attempts to create a bridge shape on the patio, taking advantage of the walk way in between.

Glimpses from up and down. Image © Purel
Glimpses from up and down. Image © Purel
Glimpses from up and down. Image © Purel
Glimpses from up and down. Image © Purel

Glimpses from up and down
With a walkway in the middle, the function areas are arranged on the side, and a half-height wall to link spaces to create an illusion of unity and separation. If the pink shades represent femininity, the dominating black and white matches exactly male masculinity.

Bridge on Second Floor. Image © Hao Chen
Bridge on Second Floor. Image © Hao Chen
Architectural evolution. Image © Hao Chen
Architectural evolution. Image © Hao Chen

PUJU
Glass Steel Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Pavillion China
Cite: "Dishan Space / PUJU" 29 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904650/dishan-space-puju/> ISSN 0719-8884

