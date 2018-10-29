Dishan Space / PUJU

+ 26

Architects PUJU

Location #50, Yunjian Walk Street ,Zhongshan Middle Road, Songjiang, Shanghai, China

Lead Architects Qian Yao

Participating Designer Tingting Li, Lulu She, Diamond, Jiayi Su

Area 450.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Purel, Hao Chen

Manufacturers Loading...

Visual Designer ROCBRAND

Construction Mubo Decoration

Furniture HAY/minimore

Lighting Design PUJU, Colors More Specs Less Specs

Inspiration

Located in Songjiang, Shanghai, DISHAN Space is a brand of collective space aimed to provide all sorts of recreational experience, where people meet to nibble snacks, sip fruit tea, play games and have fun . Considering the site is close to Songjiang Court built from Yuan dynasty, we hope to integrate the modern style into the traditional. After careful analysis, we decide to use the basic shapes that constitute nature, that is, rectangle, circle and triangle, to present an all-compassing DISHAN space.

Save this picture! Glimpses from up and down. Image © Purel

Reborn

Across the space, there is a dilapidated old house built around the Ming dynasty. Dark bricks, rusty plaques and glazed stones scatter about and tell a story from the past. PUJU try to use these materials to realize the design on the space.

Fiction and Reality

Deserted bricks buried in the demolished ruins are reenacted in front of our eyes.

Mu Xin, a famed Chinese scholar once wished to have a museum of his own. When asked by the architect about his expectations, he said there’d be wind, water and a bridge, which is a symbolic architectural form in China. PUJU attempts to create a bridge shape on the patio, taking advantage of the walk way in between.

Glimpses from up and down

With a walkway in the middle, the function areas are arranged on the side, and a half-height wall to link spaces to create an illusion of unity and separation. If the pink shades represent femininity, the dominating black and white matches exactly male masculinity.