  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. Singapore
  5. WOHA
  6. 2017
  Kampung Admiralty / WOHA

Kampung Admiralty / WOHA

  • 23:00 - 25 October, 2018
Kampung Admiralty / WOHA
Save this picture!
Kampung Admiralty / WOHA, © Darren Soh
© Darren Soh

© Patrick Bingham-Hall © Patrick Bingham-Hall © K. Kopter © Patrick Bingham-Hall + 22

  • Architects

    WOHA

  • Location

    676 Woodlands Drive 71, 730676 Singapore

  • Project Team

    Wong Mun Summ, Richard Hassell, Pearl Chee, Goh Soon Kim, Phua Hong Wei, Richard Kuppusamy, Jonathan Hooper, Yang Han , Lau Wannie, Gillian Hatch, Kwong Lay Lay, Zhou Yubai

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Darren Soh, Patrick Bingham-Hall, K. Kopter

  • Interior Design

    Sofwan , John Paul R Gonzales

  • Civil & Structural Engineer

    Ronnie & Koh Consultants Pte. Ltd.

  • Mechanical & Electrical Engineer

    AECOM Pte. Ltd.

  • Quantity Surveyors

    Davis Langdon KPK (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.

  • Lighting Consultant

    NIL

  • Landscape Consultant

    Ramboll Studio Dreiseitl Singapore Pte. Ltd.

  • Graphic Designer

    NIL

  • Greenmark Consultant

    AECOM Pte. Ltd.

  • Environmental Sustainability Design

    NIL

  • Kitchen Consultant

    NIL

  • Main Contractor

    Lum Chang Building Contractors Pte Ltd

  • Site

    8981.00 m2

  • Gross area

    32331.60 m2

  • Client

    Housing & Development Board
Save this picture!
© Patrick Bingham-Hall
© Patrick Bingham-Hall

Text description provided by the architects. Kampung Admiralty is Singapore’s first integrated public development that brings together a mix of public facilities and services under one roof. The traditional approach is for each government agency to carve out their own plot of land, resulting in several standalone buildings. This one-stop integrated complex, on the other hand, maximises land use, and is a prototype for meeting the needs of Singapore’s ageing population.

Save this picture!
© K. Kopter
© K. Kopter

Located on a tight 0.9Ha site with a height limit of 45m, the scheme builds upon a layered ‘club sandwich’ approach. A “Vertical Kampung (village)” is devised, with a Community Plaza in the lower stratum, a Medical Centre in the mid stratum, and a Community Park with apartments for seniors in the upper stratum. These three distinct stratums juxtapose the various building uses to foster diversity of cross-programming and frees up the ground level for activity generators. The close proximity to healthcare, social, commercial and other amenities support inter-generational bonding and promote active ageing in place.

Save this picture!
© Patrick Bingham-Hall
© Patrick Bingham-Hall
Save this picture!
1st floor plan
1st floor plan
Save this picture!
© Darren Soh
© Darren Soh

The Community Plaza is a fully public, porous and pedestrianised ground plane, designed as a community living room. Within this welcoming and inclusive space, the public can participate in organised events, join in the season’s festivities, shop, or eat at the hawker centre on the 2nd storey. The breezy tropical plaza is shaded and sheltered by the Medical Centre above, allowing activities to continue regardless of rain or shine.

Save this picture!
© Patrick Bingham-Hall
© Patrick Bingham-Hall
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Patrick Bingham-Hall
© Patrick Bingham-Hall

Locating a Medical Centre in Kampung Admiralty means that residents need not go all the way to the hospital to consult a specialist, or to get a simple day surgery done. To promote wellness and healing, the centre’s consultation and waiting areas are washed in natural daylight from perimeter windows and through a central courtyard. Views towards the Community Plaza below, and the Community Park above also help seniors feel connected to nature and to other people.

Save this picture!
© Patrick Bingham-Hall
© Patrick Bingham-Hall

The Community Park is a more intimately scaled, elevated village green where residents can actively come together to exercise, chat or tend community farms. Complementary programmes such as childcare and an Active Aging Hub (including senior care) are located side by side, bringing together young and old to live, eat and play. A total of 104 apartments are provided in two 11-storey blocks for elderly singles or couples. “Buddy benches” at shared entrances encourage seniors to come out of their homes and interact with their neighbours. The units adopt universal design principles and are designed for natural cross ventilation and optimum daylight.

Save this picture!
© Patrick Bingham-Hall
© Patrick Bingham-Hall

About this office
WOHA
Office

Cite: "Kampung Admiralty / WOHA" 25 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904646/kampung-admiralty-woha/> ISSN 0719-8884

