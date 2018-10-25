World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. LA Metro Releases New Renders of Airport Connector Station by Grimshaw

LA Metro Releases New Renders of Airport Connector Station by Grimshaw, Airport Metro Connector. Image Courtesy of GRIMSHAW
Grimshaw Architects and Gruen Associates have released updated renderings of the Metro station connecting Los Angeles International Airport to light rail. Expected to open in 2023, the $500-million transit hub will span across a 9.5 acre site adjacent to the Crenshaw/LAX Line’s maintenance yard. The design was made to create a fully inter-modal facility that will become a new point of arrival into the city.

Airport Metro Connector. Image Courtesy of GRIMSHAW Airport Metro Connector. Image Courtesy of GRIMSHAW Airport Metro Connector. Image Courtesy of GRIMSHAW Airport Metro Connector. Image Courtesy of GRIMSHAW

Airport Metro Connector. Image Courtesy of GRIMSHAW
“Grimshaw is thrilled to bring this transformative addition to LA’s mobility landscape that will make it easier to arrive and depart the airport, and to navigate the surrounding neighborhoods, no matter what your mode of transit. The Airport Metro Connector will play a vital role in reducing dependence on the private vehicle to access the often-congested LAX airport. This is a hugely exciting project that embodies L.A.’s ambition for its public transit of the future.” Andrew Byrne, Principal, Grimshaw, Los Angeles.

Airport Metro Connector. Image Courtesy of GRIMSHAW
Located at the corner of Arbor Vitae Street and Aviation Boulevard, the Metro station seeks to emphasize connectivity between the multiple transport modes to provide passengers a moment of respite on the journey. Featuring skylights, swooping canopies, and glazed screens, the design was formed around a lightweight and spacious environment for travelers to easily navigate to where they need to go. The Airport Metro Connector aims to provide a meeting place for people arriving in Los Angeles as a gateway to Southern California.

View the complete gallery

About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "LA Metro Releases New Renders of Airport Connector Station by Grimshaw" 25 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904644/la-metro-releases-new-renders-of-airport-connector-station-by-grimshaw/> ISSN 0719-8884

