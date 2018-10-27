World
Liverpool Paseo Queretaro Facade / Miguel de la Torre

  • 09:00 - 27 October, 2018
Liverpool Paseo Queretaro Facade / Miguel de la Torre
Liverpool Paseo Queretaro Facade / Miguel de la Torre, © Jaime Navarro
  • Architects

    Miguel de la Torre

  • Location

    Anillo Vial Fray Junípero Serra 7901, La Purisima, 76146 Santiago de Queretaro, Qro., Mexico

  • Architects in Charge

    Miguel de la Torre, Rodrigo Márquez

  • Area

    8900.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photography

    Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro
Text description provided by the architects. The Project is located at Paseo Querétaro Shopping Center, in the city of Santiago de Querétaro, México.

Module
Module
East Facade
East Facade
Constructive Detail
Constructive Detail

The facade is made of a grid of triangular modules with flat and low-relief pieces, which form an eccentric subtracted pyramid, and when the pieces are rotated allows three possibilities, that combined, a disordered texture is achieved. The intention of this facade is that the different solar illuminations throughout the day generate play of shadows and reflections.

© Jaime Navarro
The facade is made of white prefabricated concrete on metal frames.

© Jaime Navarro
About this office
Miguel de la Torre
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Retail Store Mexico
