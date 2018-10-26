Ferrari World Abu Dhabi / Benoy

+ 17

Client Aldar Properties PJSC More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Abu-Dhabi’s Yas Island is a cultural landmark and manmade phenomenon. At the heart of this landscape, our client wanted to build the first ever Ferrari Theme Park. The location, scale and purpose of this major development required a bold and creative vision, while paying homage to the iconic Ferrari brand.

Benoy’s design was a revolution, reflecting the famous sinuous form of the Ferrari GT chassis with the brand’s signature colour and double curves. Ensuring sustainability, we applied an insulated metal skin roof and efficient glass to reduce thermal loads and glare.

A thrilling brand experience like no other and a multi-sensory celebration of a design icon – Ferrari World is a landmark leisure destination that reflects both the integrity of the Ferrari brand and the ambitions of Abu Dhabi. As the world’s largest indoor theme park, it is an immense achievement in the field of architecture.