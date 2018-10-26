World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Theme Parks
  4. United Arab Emirates
  5. Benoy
  6. 2010
  7. Ferrari World Abu Dhabi / Benoy

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi / Benoy

  • 23:00 - 26 October, 2018
Ferrari World Abu Dhabi / Benoy
Ferrari World Abu Dhabi / Benoy, © Jim Stephenson
© Jim Stephenson

© Jim Stephenson © Jim Stephenson © Jim Stephenson © Jim Stephenson + 17

© Jim Stephenson
© Jim Stephenson

Text description provided by the architects. Abu-Dhabi’s Yas Island is a cultural landmark and manmade phenomenon. At the heart of this landscape, our client wanted to build the first ever Ferrari Theme Park. The location, scale and purpose of this major development required a bold and creative vision, while paying homage to the iconic Ferrari brand.

© Jim Stephenson
© Jim Stephenson

Benoy’s design was a revolution, reflecting the famous sinuous form of the Ferrari GT chassis with the brand’s signature colour and double curves. Ensuring sustainability, we applied an insulated metal skin roof and efficient glass to reduce thermal loads and glare.

© Jim Stephenson
© Jim Stephenson

A thrilling brand experience like no other and a multi-sensory celebration of a design icon – Ferrari World is a landmark leisure destination that reflects both the integrity of the Ferrari brand and the ambitions of Abu Dhabi. As the world’s largest indoor theme park, it is an immense achievement in the field of architecture.

© Jim Stephenson
© Jim Stephenson

About this office
Benoy
Office

Products:

Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Theme parks United Arab Emirates
Cite: "Ferrari World Abu Dhabi / Benoy" 26 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904628/ferrari-world-abu-dhabi-benoy/> ISSN 0719-8884

