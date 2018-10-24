World
i

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. Oficio Taller
  6. 2017
  7. Casa Lomas / Oficio Taller

Casa Lomas / Oficio Taller

Casa Lomas / Oficio Taller
Casa Lomas / Oficio Taller
© Adrián Llaguno / Documentación Arquitectónica y The Raws

© Adrián Llaguno / Documentación Arquitectónica y The Raws

  • Design Collaborators

    Federico Ruíz, José Antonio Gándara, Alexa Núñez

  • Landscape

    Brenda Landeros

  • Collaborators

    Silvia Rodríguez, Mariana de la Garza, Alejandro Peña, Gabriela González, Angélica Oteiza, Karla Ramos, Gerardo Rosenzweig, Francisco Benítez

  • Construction

    Federico Ruíz
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Adrián Llaguno / Documentación Arquitectónica y The Raws
© Adrián Llaguno / Documentación Arquitectónica y The Raws

Text description provided by the architects. The project concept is a stereotomic box of concrete. A stone element that sits on the mountain. The property, of pronounced topography and north orientation provides the ideal elevation to contemplate the city and the views to the mountains that surround it.

© Adrián Llaguno / Documentación Arquitectónica y The Raws
© Adrián Llaguno / Documentación Arquitectónica y The Raws

The project is distributed in 4 levels. The form is the result of adapting to the site levels, exploring the routes and a series of excavations that become patios, terraces and balconies.

© Adrián Llaguno / Documentación Arquitectónica y The Raws
© Adrián Llaguno / Documentación Arquitectónica y The Raws

From the street it is perceived as a contained volume, of a single level. Upon entering, everything is integrated by a raised roof that is access, auction and shelter for the main space of the project: the terrace.

© Adrián Llaguno / Documentación Arquitectónica y The Raws
© Adrián Llaguno / Documentación Arquitectónica y The Raws

The roof protects the house from high temperatures and direct sunlight. It allows the air to circulate regulating the temperature inside the house. It gathers rainwater and distributes it through a system of gargoyles and canals that surround the house.

© Adrián Llaguno / Documentación Arquitectónica y The Raws
© Adrián Llaguno / Documentación Arquitectónica y The Raws

Gaps in the deck allow the sun to pass to the courtyards during the winter. In the lower level is the oak patio that surrounded by the rooms and the library, the windows allow the vegetation to become part of the space.

© Adrián Llaguno / Documentación Arquitectónica y The Raws
© Adrián Llaguno / Documentación Arquitectónica y The Raws

The main staircase connects all the levels of the house giving lightness to the heaviness of the project materials. Made with steel and marble, seems to float between the concrete walls.

© Adrián Llaguno / Documentación Arquitectónica y The Raws
© Adrián Llaguno / Documentación Arquitectónica y The Raws

The social area functions as an open space that lives both between the central patio and the terrace.

© Adrián Llaguno / Documentación Arquitectónica y The Raws
© Adrián Llaguno / Documentación Arquitectónica y The Raws
Section
Section
© Adrián Llaguno / Documentación Arquitectónica y The Raws
© Adrián Llaguno / Documentación Arquitectónica y The Raws

Around the house there are other options of circulations, where the main elements are the aromatic gardens and the canals.

© Adrián Llaguno / Documentación Arquitectónica y The Raws
© Adrián Llaguno / Documentación Arquitectónica y The Raws

The plasticity of the concrete allowed to explore its formal possibilities in each of the spaces.

© Adrián Llaguno / Documentación Arquitectónica y The Raws
© Adrián Llaguno / Documentación Arquitectónica y The Raws

About this office
Oficio Taller
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Sustainability Mexico
Cite: "Casa Lomas / Oficio Taller" [Casa Lomas / Oficio Taller] 24 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Hernández, Diego) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904616/casa-lomas-oficio-taller/> ISSN 0719-8884

