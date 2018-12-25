MH Creative Studio / Xiamen Himalaya Design & Decoration

+ 33

Interiors Designers Xiamen Himalaya Design & Decoration

Location Quanzhou, Fujian Province, China

Leader Designer Roy Hu

Design Team Jinning Zeng

Area 250.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Xiaodong Xu, SHEN PHOTO

Text description provided by the architects. MH Creative relocates the new office to the old factory of “YUAN HE TANG”, a China Time-honored Brand in Quanzhou. When visitors come to the scene for the first time, they linger on the vicissitudes over years. Water traces are mottled on the walls. Light spots, projected by the round holes of the canopy, play hide-and-seek between the beams and columns. In an instant, an impulse is triggered so as to wake up the sleeping spatial memory, inject new vitality, and let it continue and grow.

The design conforms to the original spatial pattern and follows the two axes. When going up via the elevator, guest arrival axis is paved. The white rock slab countertop at the foreground extends into the steel ladder box into the sidestep. Big Kaws doll sits on the sidestep, and meditates under the background of merciful Buddha statue not far away (a masterpiece by sculptor Jiang Sheng).

Pushing the steel barn door, the white rock slab continues to extend into a conference table. The light boxes, engraved on the wall, give hint on the structural logic of the mezzanine. The white boxes below light boxes are embedded in the tea table. The horizontal plate supports the glory of MH Creative for many years. Ascending step by step in the ladder box, stepping on the starlight projected from the perforated steel plate, following the steel-pipe handrails on both sides leading to the mezzanine, people can find that steel sidestep penetrates through ladder box to roll out a steel bridge, where they can overlook the composition and intersperse of spaces when leaning against the railing.

On the other axis, the opening and closing of the barn door are connected with Design Department and Director’s Office. Vertical dimension is further stretched by longitudinal light box and the tube groove. The bottom bookshelf is free to rotate so that the opening and closing of the two parallel spaces radiate ritual significance. The steel bridge is connected to one end of the inner gallery through the mezzanine, while one end of the inner gallery is vaulted externally. In this way, top and bottom are in stark contrast and look interesting.

The space is made of perforated hot-rolled steel plate. The surface of the hot-rolled steel plate is mottled and slightly soft, which highlights the industrial properties of the old building in the past. The enclosure and stepping of the ladder box are all made of U-shaped folded plates. Light-weight perforation is used to overshadow the heavy structure. Opening and closing of the bookshelf further changes the multi-dimensional perforation superposition, which looks thick or light under ink-like artistic conception.

The daylight sun travels through the circular holes in the canopy. At night, lights diffract into a fantasy. The patina on the wall is lightly polished and lightly sprayed to make the vague and dim water stains of the house. The wainscot is applied with the previous lacquer brushing process. The ground terrazzo mirrors the memory of former days.

The designer expects to re-architect the space and infuse new design elements in order to rejuvenate the old building.

* From the mezzanine vault to the longitudinal lamp trough of design table, light or suspender passes through the cooling holes on the lamp chamfer.

* After the barn door cover is detached, the logos are connected in series, and sidelight projects the shadow on the wall.

* Perforated steel bookcase in Director’s Office becomes a focus along the axis.