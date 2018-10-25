World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Institutional Buildings
  Taiwan
  Aedas
  2018
  7. National Trade Center / Aedas

National Trade Center / Aedas

  • 21:00 - 25 October, 2018
National Trade Center / Aedas
National Trade Center / Aedas, Courtesy of Aedas
Courtesy of Aedas

Courtesy of Aedas Courtesy of Aedas Courtesy of Aedas Courtesy of Aedas + 10

  • Architects

    Aedas

  • Location

    Taichung, Taiwan

  • Lead Architects

    Andy Wen

  • Area

    52924.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018
Courtesy of Aedas
Courtesy of Aedas

Text description provided by the architects. Aedas-designed National Trade Center is a 165-metre tall office building prime located in Taichung city, within the emerging central business district and adjacent to the Opera House and City Hall.

Diagrams
Diagrams
Diagrams
Diagrams

The iconic building replicates the unique silhouette of a bamboo shoot – a plant commonly found in Taichung which symbolises prosperity in Chinese culture. This design is deemed to enrich the city skyline while celebrating a cultural symbol. 

Courtesy of Aedas
Courtesy of Aedas

The faceted façade undulates with horizontal awnings with distinctive rain covers and window-walls to emphasise the unique shape and curves of the building. The elliptical shape allows maximum light penetration to the office area. Vertical greening with local plant resources on the east and west façades as well as the rooftop enhances energy efficiency. There are also balconies on each floor on the north and east sides to offer an outdoor experience with a pleasant view. 

Courtesy of Aedas
Courtesy of Aedas

The interior space is designed with reference to traditional ink paintings – by using different shades and tones of grey, together with lights and reflections, to express different feels and create a sense of neutrality and calmness. Two podium floors with banks and food and beverage outlets activate the urban life on lower levels.

Courtesy of Aedas
Courtesy of Aedas

