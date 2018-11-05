Housing Building Refurbushment / Sergio Rojo

+ 13

Architects Sergio Rojo

Location Calle Marqués de Vallejo, 4, 26001 Logroño, La Rioja, Spain

Area 1200.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Josema Cutillas

Archaeologist Carlos López de Calle

Structure José Luis Gutiérrez. Arquitecto

Construction Air Grupo de Negocios XXI SL

Text description provided by the architects. This project involves the revitalization of a small abandoned part of the old town. It's the rehabilitation of a building located in the neighborhood of the Ollerías Altas y Bajas, an urban area where most of the pottery industry of the city along the Modern Age was. It was renovated by architect Fernando Salvador Carreras in 1928.

The rehabilitation without demolition maintains its original alignment so that the original layout of the urban fabric is preserved in this point. This fact has allowed converting our southern dividing wall into a real façade, taking advantage of the slight setback of the adjacent building. Thus, three new windows open to the Espolón square.

One of the main challenges of the project is to recover the bearing capacity of the original wooden structure. Its use will be set aside for dwellings and commercial premises.

"Tearing down old buildings won't make our cities more affordable or inviting. It's time to make better use of the buildings and spaces we already have"

Stephanie K.Meeks President of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, via @citylab @saveplacespres