World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Housing
  4. Spain
  5. Sergio Rojo
  6. 2018
  7. Housing Building Refurbushment / Sergio Rojo

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Housing Building Refurbushment / Sergio Rojo

  • 03:00 - 5 November, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Housing Building Refurbushment / Sergio Rojo
Save this picture!
Housing Building Refurbushment / Sergio Rojo, © Josema Cutillas
© Josema Cutillas

© Josema Cutillas © Josema Cutillas © Josema Cutillas © Josema Cutillas + 13

  • Architects

    Sergio Rojo

  • Location

    Calle Marqués de Vallejo, 4, 26001 Logroño, La Rioja, Spain

  • Area

    1200.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Josema Cutillas

  • Archaeologist

    Carlos López de Calle

  • Structure

    José Luis Gutiérrez. Arquitecto

  • Construction

    Air Grupo de Negocios XXI SL
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Josema Cutillas
© Josema Cutillas

Text description provided by the architects. This project involves the revitalization of a small abandoned part of the old town. It's the rehabilitation of a building located in the neighborhood of the Ollerías Altas y Bajas, an urban area where most of the pottery industry of the city along the Modern Age was. It was renovated by architect Fernando Salvador Carreras in 1928.

Save this picture!
© Josema Cutillas
© Josema Cutillas
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The rehabilitation without demolition maintains its original alignment so that the original layout of the urban fabric is preserved in this point. This fact has allowed converting our southern dividing wall into a real façade, taking advantage of the slight setback of the adjacent building. Thus, three new windows open to the Espolón square.

Save this picture!
© Josema Cutillas
© Josema Cutillas

One of the main challenges of the project is to recover the bearing capacity of the original wooden structure. Its use will be set aside for dwellings and commercial premises.
"Tearing down old buildings won't make our cities more affordable or inviting. It's time to make better use of the buildings and spaces we already have"
Stephanie K.Meeks President of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, via @citylab @saveplacespres

Save this picture!
© Josema Cutillas
© Josema Cutillas
Save this picture!
© Josema Cutillas
© Josema Cutillas

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Sergio Rojo
Office

Products:

Wood Steel Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Refurbishment Renovation Spain
Cite: "Housing Building Refurbushment / Sergio Rojo" [Rehabilitación de Edificio para Viviendas / Sergio Rojo] 05 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904585/housing-building-refurbushment-sergio-rojo/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream