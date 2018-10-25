World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. A Pocket Guide to New York's Art Deco Skyline

A Pocket Guide to New York's Art Deco Skyline

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
A Pocket Guide to New York's Art Deco Skyline
Save this picture!
Empire State Building / Shreve, Lamb & Harmon
Empire State Building / Shreve, Lamb & Harmon

In a permanent state of architectural transience, New York City continues to be adorned with new skyscrapers with every passing day. Historically fueled by financial prosperity coupled with the demand for commercial space, the only way to continue to build was up. Blue Crow Media’s latest map, “Art Deco New York Map” showcases over sixty buildings from the era, celebrating the eclectic nature of Art Deco architecture that is so deeply inherent to the identity of the city.

Radio City Music Hall / Edward Durell Stone and Donald Deskey © Jason Woods / Blue Crow Media New School for Social Research Auditorium / Joseph Urban Brooklyn Public Library / Alfred Morton Githens and Francis Keally + 9

Save this picture!
New School for Social Research Auditorium / Joseph Urban
New School for Social Research Auditorium / Joseph Urban

At the forefront of modernity, the Art Deco movement embraced vivid colors and geometric patterns that currently grace the New York skyline. Though originating in Paris, the United States was the first to deploy the style in such a widespread manner. From corporate and government office buildings to train stations and department stores and movie theaters to diners, commercial architecture was dominated by this new exciting style.

Save this picture!
Radio City Music Hall / Edward Durell Stone and Donald Deskey
Radio City Music Hall / Edward Durell Stone and Donald Deskey

In this construction frenzy, New York became the skyscraper city. Architectural icons such as William Van Alen’s Chrysler Building held the title for the world’s tallest building for a mere year before being surpassed by Shreve, Lamb and Harmon’s Empire State Building in 1931. It went on to be the tallest building for forty years.

Save this picture!
© Jason Woods / Blue Crow Media
© Jason Woods / Blue Crow Media

Supplemented with architectural photography and historical details, the map guides interested visitors along sites including substations and abandoned structures, depicting the traces of influence across the city's five boroughs. At the heart of an era that defines New York City as the major economic and cultural center that it is, the map pinpoints the influential impacts and results of this moderne aesthetic.

Other exciting architectural pilgrimages can be found on their website.

News via Blue Crow Media

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Vasundhra Aggarwal
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Vasundhra Aggarwal. "A Pocket Guide to New York's Art Deco Skyline" 25 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904582/a-pocket-guide-to-new-yorks-art-deco-skyline/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream