A Pocket Guide to New York's Art Deco Skyline

Save this picture! Empire State Building / Shreve, Lamb & Harmon

In a permanent state of architectural transience, New York City continues to be adorned with new skyscrapers with every passing day. Historically fueled by financial prosperity coupled with the demand for commercial space, the only way to continue to build was up. Blue Crow Media’s latest map, “Art Deco New York Map” showcases over sixty buildings from the era, celebrating the eclectic nature of Art Deco architecture that is so deeply inherent to the identity of the city.

Save this picture! New School for Social Research Auditorium / Joseph Urban

At the forefront of modernity, the Art Deco movement embraced vivid colors and geometric patterns that currently grace the New York skyline. Though originating in Paris, the United States was the first to deploy the style in such a widespread manner. From corporate and government office buildings to train stations and department stores and movie theaters to diners, commercial architecture was dominated by this new exciting style.

Save this picture! Radio City Music Hall / Edward Durell Stone and Donald Deskey

In this construction frenzy, New York became the skyscraper city. Architectural icons such as William Van Alen’s Chrysler Building held the title for the world’s tallest building for a mere year before being surpassed by Shreve, Lamb and Harmon’s Empire State Building in 1931. It went on to be the tallest building for forty years.

Save this picture! © Jason Woods / Blue Crow Media

Supplemented with architectural photography and historical details, the map guides interested visitors along sites including substations and abandoned structures, depicting the traces of influence across the city's five boroughs. At the heart of an era that defines New York City as the major economic and cultural center that it is, the map pinpoints the influential impacts and results of this moderne aesthetic.

