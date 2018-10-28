The Closed Open House / Parallax

+ 30

Architects Parallax

Location Bengaluru, India

Lead Architects Raghunandan Gururaj & Nagendra Ramachandra

Area 4000.0 ft2

Project Year 2016

Photographs ANAND

Manufacturers Loading...

Structural Consultants Manjunath & Co. More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Modeled on an open plan, this house was designed for a retired, elderly couple in a semi-urban area in their hometown of Bangalore, India after their 20-year long stay in Amsterdam. The design evolved keeping in mind their current lifestyle and a strong yearning for a home, in touch with their roots.

Capitalizing on the potential of the corner site, the façade can be read as an abstract rearrangement of lines, forming an asymmetrical composition. The minimalist, yet balanced composition brings forth the third dimension, probing depth and bringing forth the feeling of brightness and peace. The use of cement sheath and wood in the interiors is starkly similar to the contrast of the open house enclosed by the compound wall and compliments the light, volume and the serenity of the built space.

Bangalore has a pleasant climate throughout the year which aids the openness of the design. The interior flows out into a shaded verandah which flows into the open courtyard. The physical confines are blurred by these spaces that flow into each other. The true essence of the project is in the application of the industrial design ideology and the materials. Usage of the steel columns and framework with glass adds to the lightness of the structure. This also helps create interchangeable spaces that are designed to adapt to the changing needs of the space.

The living room is separated from the green backyard by full height fixed glass, allowing immense light to enter the house and liven up the spaces. The visual connectivity is maintained with the greenery outside, best suit our client’s needs. Aiding these sources of light are skylights placed in the double-height spaces. The bedrooms prove to showcase the combination of two lifestyles by keeping a tradition of sleeping on the floor with glass around but without disturbing the view from the room. This also leads to inward planning to avoid the sight of the concrete buildings in the surrounding without compromising on the view from the room.

The ample light and air in the house, the double height windows washing the grey floor with light, the huge sunken living-all enhance the living environment and add play and curiosity to the place while warmly welcoming family and friends for a quiet evening or an all-nighter! The sunlight plays with the dark complexion of the steel columns, wood and concrete tiles, creating lively interior as well as exterior spaces – with little to separate the two.