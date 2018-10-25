World
i

i

i

i

i

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Community
  4. Switzerland
  5. LOCALARCHITECTURE
  6. 2018
  7. Le Vaud Polyvalent Hall / LOCALARCHITECTURE

Le Vaud Polyvalent Hall / LOCALARCHITECTURE

  • 06:00 - 25 October, 2018
Le Vaud Polyvalent Hall / LOCALARCHITECTURE, © Matthieu Gafsou
© Matthieu Gafsou

  • Wood Engineer

    Ratio Bois Sàrl, Ecublens

  • Civil Engineer

    2M ingéniérie civile SA, Yverdon-les-Bains

  • CVS Engineer

    Weinmann-Energies SA, Echallens

  • Lighting

    Etienne Gillabert, Paris + Aebischer & Bovigny, Lausanne

  • Geometric Engineer

    Bovard & Nickl SA, Nyon
© Matthieu Gafsou
© Matthieu Gafsou

Text description provided by the architects. Le Vaud’s new community hall is a multipurpose public infrastructure designed to serve and bring together the entire village community. Hosting sports activities, shows, and community events, it supplements existing school facilities while opening up new possibilities for the village and its surrounding communities. The hall’s entrance is sited very appropriately on the road connecting the village church and the school entrance.

© Matthieu Gafsou
© Matthieu Gafsou

A forecourt of exposed concrete marks the venue’s entrance, a connecting link bordered by the sports field, the church cemetery and the existing schoolyard. With this baseline as its anchor, the building’s transparent structure follows the downward slope of the terrain. To the north, the ridges of the Jura Mountains can be seen; to the south, the site offers idyllic views over Mont Blanc and the Alpine landscape. The two gabled façades are the main load-bearing walls, supporting giant wooden beams. This leaves the internal space entirely unobstructed: free to expand and contract following the outline of the outer walls.

Upper Floor Plan
Upper Floor Plan
© Matthieu Gafsou
© Matthieu Gafsou
Lower Floor Plan
Lower Floor Plan

This building has its own very unique history. On 4 July 2016, one month before its opening, it was entirely destroyed by fire. Following an interval of recovery and mourning, the reconstruction process provided an opportunity to revisit and further refine every last detail of the construction. This architectural disaster and the rebirth that came after it, are the subject of a forthcoming book and a photographic project.

© Matthieu Gafsou
© Matthieu Gafsou
Section
Section
© Matthieu Gafsou
© Matthieu Gafsou

About this office
LOCALARCHITECTURE
Office

Products:

Wood Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Public Architecture Community Switzerland
Cite: "Le Vaud Polyvalent Hall / LOCALARCHITECTURE" 25 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904579/le-vaud-polyvalent-hall-localarchitecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

