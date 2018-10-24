El Camarin / IR arquitectura

+ 32

Architects IR arquitectura

Location Chacarita, CABA, Argentina

Project Team Luciano Intile, Enrico Cavaglià, Fermín Indavere, Esteban Basili, Guillermo Mirochnic, Rodrigo Perez de Pedro, Cecile Elbel, Sabine Uldry, Tommaso Polli.

Area 25.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographer Fernando Schapochnik

Text description provided by the architects. This small apartment, residual product of the fragmentation of a property built in the 50s in the neighborhood of Chacarita, forms an “ochava” on the first floor with visuals as open to the outside as exposed to the curious look from the street. These three factors, added to the will of the client to inhabit a luminous and flexible space, determine the project strategy.

The demolition of the few elements allowed the unqualified homologation of the space, leaving out only a small bathroom. The complete opening of the wall that made up the “ochava” allowed the visually and functional expansion of the space.

The incorporation of spaced enclosures offers a new device, a diaphragm able to expand the use of the apartment in summer and to contract it in winter. A thermal mattress that, due to its geometry and texture, will assume the responsibility of ensure the privacy of el Camarín.

On the two remaining walls a piece of furniture contains a small kitchen, refrigerator and washing machine is displayed, it expands and gives access to the existing bathroom, it organizes the technical lines, storage spaces, equipment and gives shelter to the bed and desk that are related to the rest of the environment through a library.