  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurants & Bars
  4. China
  5. E Studio
  6. 2018
  7. Meow Restaurant / E Studio

Meow Restaurant / E Studio

  • 00:00 - 30 October, 2018
Meow Restaurant / E Studio
Multi-functional activity area. Image © Chao Zhang
Multi-functional activity area. Image © Chao Zhang

Main entrance. Image © Chao Zhang Multi-functional activity area. Image © Chao Zhang Wave board and block relationship. Image © Chao Zhang Tree house. Image © Chao Zhang + 29

  • Interiors Designers

    E Studio

  • Location

    Building 2, Zhongchuanhui, No.139, Renovation road, Haizhu district, Guangzhou, China

  • Chief Designer

    Junjian Chan, CHOU

  • Design Team

    Yulong Hu, Chujun Li, Jean Huang

  • Light Design

    ShenZhen MoKe Lighting Electric CO,Ltd

  • Construction Team

    The QUARTZ Construction

  • Area

    300.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Chao Zhang
Main entrance. Image © Chao Zhang
Main entrance. Image © Chao Zhang

Text description provided by the architects. Meow Restaurant is a cat-themed cafe that explores the fun of space. The café is transformed from a red-wall warehouse built in the 1990s. With the location of Butterfield & Swire’s Godowns & Wharf, which is popular among the citizens, the café is not only a place for fifty lovely cats, but also for cat lovers to have parties, enjoy meals and hold pet salon.

Meow Restaurant / E Studio, Multi-functional activity area. Image © Chao Zhang
Multi-functional activity area. Image © Chao Zhang

With the concept of a sharing space for both people and cats, the challenge of this project is to keep balance between the spaces for the two users.

Cat's perspective of the terrace. Image © Chao Zhang
Cat's perspective of the terrace. Image © Chao Zhang

All the scales and designs of the project are related to cats. In response to the “forest” as the client referred to, by using an abstract design method, E Studio uses blocks and platform devices to connect different spaces instead of illustrating a real forest.

Model Diagram
Model Diagram

The black block at the entrance indicates the tune inside. The pine wood buffer zone offers a space for shoes-changing and hands-washing.

Multi-functional activity area. Image © Chao Zhang
Multi-functional activity area. Image © Chao Zhang

The river, tree house and other natural features are expressed in a narrative way. Such like the terrace field in the middle of the first floor is designed in the cat’s shape. This terrace is used as seats, instead of the traditional ones, to increase the interactions between people and cats, and to hold public activities. The ups and downs of the terrace field satisfy the different behaviors of the customers and cats.

Wave board and block relationship. Image © Chao Zhang
Wave board and block relationship. Image © Chao Zhang

Basing on the habit of cats, which is enjoying the height, the designer insert a tree house on the upper level to build a platform where customers could enjoy a comprehensive view. The unique pitched ceiling could satisfy both of the customers’ and the cats’ behaviors. One could take a break or enjoy a coffee inside the tree house, or just sit and overlook what is happening downstairs and enjoy every minute with cats.

Tree house. Image © Chao Zhang
Tree house. Image © Chao Zhang
Tree house. Image © Chao Zhang
Tree house. Image © Chao Zhang

The original steel-structured second floor was transformed into a dining space. There, the form of the desk vividly illustrates the stream of the forest, and the stainless steel board on the wall imitate the water ripple. The second floor enables the customers to enjoy a more comfortable and free atmosphere, where different dinning spaces are organized, and the unique visual effect contributes to an unconventional experience with cats.

Circle bar. Image © Chao Zhang
Circle bar. Image © Chao Zhang
Dining area. Image © Chao Zhang
Dining area. Image © Chao Zhang

In the exploration and development of café, the Meow Restaurant designed by E Studio reveals a modern “Cat Forest” without using any of the real trees. By applying this unique and innovative design concept, the Meow Restaurant welcomes everyone to enjoy a wonderful time with cats.

Exterior detail. Image © Chao Zhang
Exterior detail. Image © Chao Zhang

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Cite: "Meow Restaurant / E Studio" 30 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904558/meow-restaurant-e-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

