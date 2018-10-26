DOMO Pueyrredon Building / DOMO

+ 21

Architects DOMO

Location Pueyrredón 3476, San Martin, Province of Buenos Aires, Argentina

Architect in Charge Pablo Phatouros

Area 9579.8 ft2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Fernando Schapochnik

Manufacturers Loading...

Construction MODO Construcciones

Structural Calculation Ingeniero Carlos Altobelli

Sanitary Facilities Lopez Arquitectura More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The work is located in the center of the Party of San Martin, in a small lot of 10 x 13 meters between medians, with northwest orientation on its front. The neighborhood presents the zoning of the highest density housing of the area, a regular plot with typical blocks of 100 x 100 and an irregular fabric product of an incipient growth of housing buildings, among the pre-existing low buildings.

The work is the sum of counterpoints that claim a certain balance, is a building intended for real estate investment but maintains the innovative spirit trying to achieve a more comfortable lifestyle responding to functionalist principles, environment and guidance. It is simple and complex at the same time, it is rational and moderate but plastic, bold and exuberant. It is economical and "expensive", it is easy to implement but complicated according to the carpenters, it is small but spacious.

The first design decision was to create a functional unit per floor. This allowed us to define multiple spatialities, continuities, light and cross ventilation as basic principles.

The functional unit type, is layed on the southwest dividing and formed by two bays, leaves a third that ends up forming passing terraces oriented in the quadrant that takes light from morning to sunset.

These terraces considered as "the third environment", surely generate the accent in the project, since its displacement provides a change of scale to conform a double height.

Surely the outstanding points are the structure and the stripped language that it provides, product of the understanding of an economy of resources beyond the idioms of reinforced concrete, the composition of the functional units with their double-height terraces, interns and displaced that generate a atypical movement in facade. The dividing wall constituted as an integral part of the structure that determines a facade until the fabric of the city is completed.

We can also highlight details not minor as the planters that allow to restrict the crossed visuals between floors and maintain privacy between terraces; The baptized "hogarrillas" that incorporate the fire as the element of meeting typical of our culture, a door window that hides behind a partition, a same floor that continues its way covering the entire surface of the floor, a beam and its metal railing They travel all over the front of the lot and even a very special element such as the sextuple vehicles that allowed to comply with the building code and that with its inner air box, it pushes from inside the spaces of the building and determines them together with its expression on the facade, with an almost blind wall, as if it were a basement, are some of the highlights of our project.

