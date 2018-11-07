Tirrases Human Development Center / Luis Diego Barahona

+ 27

Architects Luis Diego Barahona

Location Calle 41, Los Yoses Sur, San José, Costa Rica

Project manager Municipalidad de Curridabat

Executive Unit Fundación Costa Rica-Canadá

Main Collaborator Karina Vindas

Structural Engineering FSA Ingeniería & Arquitectura

Electromechanica Engineering FSA Electromecánica

Financing Ministerio de Vivienda y Asentamientos Humanos y BANHVI

Awards Premio Diseño Urbano Construido en la Bienal Internacional de Arquitectura Costa Rica 2018 y Premio ALPU (Categoría Arquitectónico Construido, otorgado por la Asociación Latinoamericana de Planificadores Urbanos en la BIACR-2018)

Area 27534.08 ft2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Roberto D’Ambrosio, Oscar Abarca, Ingrid Johanning

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. The Center is presented as a new convergence and social interaction focus, directed to increase the human development of Tirrases. It is located between La Cometa Building and Las Mercedes Pedestrian Walkway, and it is a three-story building that hosts a children’s library, classrooms and workshops.

The project is linked to the place and encourages flexible use of internal space, which is organized through a central area with abundant light and wide visuals. Specific use areas are balanced with internal patios, external squares and a stairway that works as a small amphitheater.

The whole project is based on the ideal use of the site and optimization of economic resource. Built with quality materials, the building is expected to demand low maintenance and have prolonged durability.