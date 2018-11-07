World
i

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Community Center
  4. Costa Rica
  5. Luis Diego Barahona
  6. 2018
  7. Tirrases Human Development Center / Luis Diego Barahona

Tirrases Human Development Center / Luis Diego Barahona

  • 17:00 - 7 November, 2018
Tirrases Human Development Center / Luis Diego Barahona
Tirrases Human Development Center / Luis Diego Barahona, © Roberto D’Ambrosio
© Roberto D’Ambrosio

© Oscar Abarca © Oscar Abarca © Ingrid Johanning © Oscar Abarca + 27

  • Architects

    Luis Diego Barahona

  • Location

    Calle 41, Los Yoses Sur, San José, Costa Rica

  • Project manager

    Municipalidad de Curridabat

  • Executive Unit

    Fundación Costa Rica-Canadá

  • Main Collaborator

    Karina Vindas

  • Structural Engineering

    FSA Ingeniería & Arquitectura

  • Electromechanica Engineering

    FSA Electromecánica

  • Financing

    Ministerio de Vivienda y Asentamientos Humanos y BANHVI

  • Awards

    Premio Diseño Urbano Construido en la Bienal Internacional de Arquitectura Costa Rica 2018 y Premio ALPU (Categoría Arquitectónico Construido, otorgado por la Asociación Latinoamericana de Planificadores Urbanos en la BIACR-2018)

  • Area

    27534.08 ft2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Roberto D’Ambrosio, Oscar Abarca, Ingrid Johanning
© Roberto D’Ambrosio
© Roberto D’Ambrosio

Text description provided by the architects. The Center is presented as a new convergence and social interaction focus, directed to increase the human development of Tirrases. It is located between La Cometa Building and Las Mercedes Pedestrian Walkway, and it is a three-story building that hosts a children’s library, classrooms and workshops.

© Oscar Abarca
© Oscar Abarca
Plan 02
Plan 02

The project is linked to the place and encourages flexible use of internal space, which is organized through a central area with abundant light and wide visuals. Specific use areas are balanced with internal patios, external squares and a stairway that works as a small amphitheater.

© Oscar Abarca
© Oscar Abarca

The whole project is based on the ideal use of the site and optimization of economic resource. Built with quality materials, the building is expected to demand low maintenance and have prolonged durability.

© Oscar Abarca
© Oscar Abarca
Section 03
Section 03
© Roberto D’Ambrosio
© Roberto D’Ambrosio

About this office
Luis Diego Barahona
Office

Products:

Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Public Architecture Community Community center Costa Rica
Cite: "Tirrases Human Development Center / Luis Diego Barahona" [Centro de Desarrollo Humano de Tirrases / Luis Diego Barahona] 07 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904538/tirrases-human-development-center-luis-diego-barahona/> ISSN 0719-8884

