  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Hungary
  5. Architecture Uncomfortable Workshop
  6. 2018
  7. House for a Young Family / Architecture Uncomfortable Workshop

House for a Young Family / Architecture Uncomfortable Workshop

  • 01:00 - 25 October, 2018
House for a Young Family / Architecture Uncomfortable Workshop
House for a Young Family / Architecture Uncomfortable Workshop, © Andras Zoltai
© Andras Zoltai

© Andras Zoltai © Andras Zoltai © Andras Zoltai © Andras Zoltai + 31

  • Architects

    Architecture Uncomfortable Workshop

  • Location

    Csömör, Hungary

  • Lead Architects

    Denes Emil Ghyczy, Lukacs Szederkenyi (architecture uncomfortable workshop)

  • Other participants

    Gergely Szacsvay, Andras Molnar

  • Area

    70.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Andras Zoltai
    © Andras Zoltai
    © Andras Zoltai

    Text description provided by the architects. The house has six glass windows with arches and a door opening onto the garden, this part filled with rushes. Only the middle door opens to connect both inside and outside.

    © Andras Zoltai
    © Andras Zoltai
    Floor plan
    Floor plan

    The facade, which faces the street, has only one smaller opening and a window with a tin blind. Inside, the space is rectangular, with only two areas separated off (the bathroom and study); but the communal area can also be divided into three different rooms.

    © Andras Zoltai
    © Andras Zoltai
    Axo 01
    Axo 01

    The concrete wall separates the house from the street like a gate separating two different worlds. The site has three layers: first, the space of the street, then that of private life, and finally, a secret garden behind the arches.

    © Andras Zoltai
    © Andras Zoltai

    About this office
    Architecture Uncomfortable Workshop
    Office

    Products:

    Wood Glass Concrete

    See more:

    Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Hungary
    Cite: "House for a Young Family / Architecture Uncomfortable Workshop" 25 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904536/house-for-a-young-family-architecture-uncomfortable-workshop/> ISSN 0719-8884

