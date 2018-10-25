House for a Young Family / Architecture Uncomfortable Workshop

+ 31

Architects Architecture Uncomfortable Workshop

Location Csömör, Hungary

Lead Architects Denes Emil Ghyczy, Lukacs Szederkenyi (architecture uncomfortable workshop)

Other participants Gergely Szacsvay, Andras Molnar

Area 70.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Andras Zoltai

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. The house has six glass windows with arches and a door opening onto the garden, this part filled with rushes. Only the middle door opens to connect both inside and outside.

The facade, which faces the street, has only one smaller opening and a window with a tin blind. Inside, the space is rectangular, with only two areas separated off (the bathroom and study); but the communal area can also be divided into three different rooms.

The concrete wall separates the house from the street like a gate separating two different worlds. The site has three layers: first, the space of the street, then that of private life, and finally, a secret garden behind the arches.