World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. CDM Casas de México
  6. 2017
  7. SJAIII / CDM Casas de México

SJAIII / CDM Casas de México

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
SJAIII / CDM Casas de México
Save this picture!
SJAIII / CDM Casas de México, © Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

© Rory Gardiner © Rory Gardiner © Rory Gardiner © Rory Gardiner + 19

  • Architects

    CDM Casas de México

  • Location

    San Juan de Alima, Mexico

  • Architects in charge

    Javier Dueñas, Jaime de Obeso

  • Collaborators

    Estefanía Michel, Gloria López, Israel Machuca, Jimena Pérez, Rodrigo Carreón

  • Area

    137.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Rory Gardiner

  • Construction

    Jorge Chávez

  • Structural Calculation

    GSPI Grupo constructor

  • Design Team

    Alejandra Plasencia

  • Landscape

    Juan Carlos Pérez Trejo

  • Lightning

    Artenluz, Javier Ten
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

Text description provided by the architects. Throughout history, we have seeked to satisfy the spatial needs of humankind through architecture, often turning our backs on our primeval home, earth, and thus ignoring that the relationships between the elements of its nature define and determine space, and set the first guidelines for architecture. This project emerges, in a conceptual way, precisely from those relationships and it is inspired in the mutualism that nature can achieve allowing for life to exist even in the harshest of conditions.

Save this picture!
© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

The site, in its natural state, is a heavily vegetated and rocky slope, dominated by endemic species that thrive in the mineral coldness and that grow intertwined with the rough hillside. This state submerges the individual in a very particular atmosphere that inevitably forces the view towards the ocean, constituting a scenario that would set the basis for this project.

Save this picture!
© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

In its origin, the program was thought to include the creation of a palapa and a pool; in other words, a roofing structure raised above the ground to protect from sunlight, and a hole in the stone to contain water. Nonetheless, with this idyllic scenario, imposing the program upon the site as if it had fallen almost randomly resulted pointless. The somewhat unconnected roofing structure of a palapa was rethought with a cover that would extrude from the mountain itself towards the ocean, while the water should flood the stone to generate the pool, almost in a way of a pond remaining after the turning tides.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

Therefore, the slope of the site was to be redirected with a flat cover that seeks to mimetize with the surroundings, and that generates the interior space beneath it. While trying to always maintain the relationship between built and wild, the indoors opens completely to allow the breeze and the red sunset light to inundate the space, aided by the hues of cedar covering the walls.

Save this picture!
© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

It is however, the cover on itself that results in a mutable space that transforms into a true viewpoint overlooking the immensity of the horizon during daytime, and an observatory for the stars at night time, favored by its position afar from artificial light sources. These unexpected functions constituted a sort of a gift for the users.

Save this picture!
© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

A terrace with the sole purpose of the hedonistic pleasure of feeling good and calm in the presence of the continuous dialogue set between natures, was then generated. The building invites the spectator to form part of this dialogue through the materials obtained from the site itself, as well as through stone and greenery, that establish an Indi sociable relationship with the place; similar to the relationship between a bare foot and sand.

Save this picture!
© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

Seen from afar, the architectural ensemble integrates fully with the landscape, highlighting the sand-colored thick fascia of the cover protruding from the rock almost like an accent above nature, which does not alter the essence of it, but rather transforms it and confers a new meaning. In the end, it turns out to be pretty much like the mark on top of the spanish letter Ñ.

Save this picture!
© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
CDM Casas de México
Office

Products:

Steel Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Mexico
Cite: "SJAIII / CDM Casas de México" [SJAIII / CDM Casas de México] 23 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Santibañez, Danae) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904531/sjaiii-cdm-casas-de-mexico/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream