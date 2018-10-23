World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. James Stirling's Postmodern No 1 Poultry Building Reopens as WeWork Offices

James Stirling's Postmodern No 1 Poultry Building Reopens as WeWork Offices

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
James Stirling's Postmodern No 1 Poultry Building Reopens as WeWork Offices
Save this picture!
James Stirling's Postmodern No 1 Poultry Building Reopens as WeWork Offices, Courtesy of WeWork
Courtesy of WeWork

No 1 Poultry, the iconic Grade II* listed landmark in London designed by James Stirling, has opened its doors as WeWork’s 28th London location. The Postmodern masterpiece now serves as a WeWork space for 2300 members, as well as shops, a roof garden, and a restaurant.

After being saved from a major renovation that would have eliminated its iconic Postmodern façade, No 1 Poultry building was carefully renovated by WeWork’s in-house team of designers, featuring bold colors, homely furnishing, and artwork inspired by the surrounding area.

Courtesy of WeWork Courtesy of WeWork Courtesy of WeWork Courtesy of WeWork + 10

Save this picture!
Courtesy of WeWork
Courtesy of WeWork

The sensitive renovation has culminated in large lounges offering views of the scheme’s colorful, blue ceramic tiled rotunda. The prow of the building features boardrooms, wellness spaces, and intimate lounges, positioned to exploit views of Bank Junction and central London.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of WeWork
Courtesy of WeWork

The interiors are adorned with tongue in cheek artwork referencing the surrounding area, such as shoes stepping in gum, workers sliding on banana skins, and “a neon depicting a London cab with wheels alight referencing the phrase ‘burning up the streets of the city’.”

Save this picture!
Courtesy of WeWork
Courtesy of WeWork

We took advantage of this beautifully designed James Sterling building, harnessing the natural light that pours into the space, and made sure every part – even the prows of the building – were thoughtfully designed to foster collaboration, productivity, and our home-from-home feeling. Bold colors and homely furnishing can be seen throughout the building, where the scheme was inspired by the postmodernist era of design so thoughtfully conceived by Stirling. The artwork – created by our own in-house Arts & Graphics team – resembles workers wandering the nearby streets, bringing the vibe of Bank into the space.
-Andy Heath, Design Director, WeWork

Save this picture!
Courtesy of WeWork
Courtesy of WeWork

The scheme is one of 280 WeWork locations across 77 cities, providing space for startups, freelancers, small businesses, and Fortune 500 companies.

News via: WeWork

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Niall Patrick Walsh
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "James Stirling's Postmodern No 1 Poultry Building Reopens as WeWork Offices" 23 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904522/james-stirlings-postmodern-no-1-poultry-building-reopens-as-wework-offices/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream