Refurbishment in Architecture

Lavandaria Ansião / Bruno Dias Arquitectura

  03:00 - 1 January, 2019
Lavandaria Ansião / Bruno Dias Arquitectura
Lavandaria Ansião / Bruno Dias Arquitectura, © Hugo Santos Silva
© Hugo Santos Silva

© Hugo Santos Silva
© Hugo Santos Silva

Text description provided by the architects. This project takes shape in the center of the village, in a place already known for its laundry services. A hall, which was previously non-existent, was built into the pre-existing space. The main idea is to separate the working and storage area, where employees spend most of their time, from the private area, and the entrance hall, the public space where customers are welcomed.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

This separation between areas ensures a better-quality service, as customers immediately feel welcomed, and employees have a more reserved working area. The objective is accomplished with a slatted wood structure, which divides the different areas whilst also letting natural light in, as it is a central element that is not completely closed or opaque.

© Hugo Santos Silva
© Hugo Santos Silva

The floor plan for this space is quite simple: a waiting area and a reception desk. Nevertheless, by using wood – the main element – the space becomes lighter and more luminous, thanks to this material which creates an immediate feeling of well-being.

© Hugo Santos Silva
© Hugo Santos Silva

Bruno Dias Arquitectura
Wood

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Renovation Interiors Architecture Portugal
