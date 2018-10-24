World
i

  3. SOM Designs Kinematic Sculpture for Chicago Design Week

SOM Designs Kinematic Sculpture for Chicago Design Week

SOM Designs Kinematic Sculpture for Chicago Design Week
Kinematic Sculpture. Image © Benny Chan
Kinematic Sculpture. Image © Benny Chan

Architecture firm SOM has designed Kinematic Sculpture, an origami-like pavilion installation for Chicago Design Week. Exploring kinematics as the science of motion, the sculpture was formed as one of the firm's ongoing interdisciplinary research projects. As a test in integrated design, the structure aims to establish ideas that foster new architectural and structural solutions for pressing challenges in the built environment.

Kinematic Sculpture. Image © SOM Kinematic Sculpture. Image © Benny Chan Kinematic Sculpture. Image © Benny Chan Kinematic Sculpture. Image © Benny Chan

Kinematic Sculpture. Image © Benny Chan
Kinematic Sculpture. Image © Benny Chan
Kinematic Sculpture. Image © Benny Chan
Kinematic Sculpture. Image © Benny Chan

Kinematic Sculpture will be installed as an experiential structure within the lobby of Chicago’s historic Railway Exchange Building. Free and open to the public every day from 9:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m, SOM's Kinematic Pavilion celebrates "Design in Motion" at Chicago Design Week 2018 through both a scientific and a human lens. Merging structural engineering expertise with architectural design and artistic vision, the Kinematic Sculpture demonstrates how collaboration puts design in motion.

Find out more about SOM's Kinematic Sculpture and register on Eventbrite.

News Architecture News
