  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. China
  5. Indoor Design
  6. 2018
  7. Yu Fu Nan / Indoor Design

Yu Fu Nan / Indoor Design

  • 19:00 - 24 October, 2018
Yu Fu Nan / Indoor Design
Big dining hall. Image © Qianqian Zhou
  • Interiors Designers

    Indoor Design

  • Location

    Sanlitun, Beijing, China

  • Area

    216.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Qianqian Zhou
Big dining hall. Image © Qianqian Zhou
Text description provided by the architects. Yufunan, rooted in Beijing Hutong, has seen its third chain store opened in Taikoo Li, Sanlitun, in the fourth year since its being established. Just like animals in migration, we’ve flooded into Taikoo Li, which is home to commerce. It is different from the Hutong-style way of life, so we’ve decided to evolve ourselves in a different designing thought.

Big dining hall. Image © Qianqian Zhou
Due to the restrictions of the shopping mall, it is not allowed to build the second floor, so how can the square box with the height of 8m and 216㎡have proper dining space and Chinese kitchens with multi-functions? So we think of using the split-level approach to deal with the compatibility between them, namely, not wasting the advantage of high floor height, but also reasonably laying out the indoor moving line.

Lobby. Image © Qianqian Zhou
Lobby. Image © Qianqian Zhou
Small dining hall. Image © Qianqian Zhou
As a result, the seemingly traditional split-level form is ingeniously extended in the form of VI figure.

Small dining hall. Image © Qianqian Zhou
More possibilities of gourmet food are to be explored from a design point of view.

Terrace. Image © Qianqian Zhou
Terrace. Image © Qianqian Zhou

About this office
Indoor Design
Office

Products:

Glass Fabric

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Restaurant China
Cite: "Yu Fu Nan / Indoor Design" 24 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904499/yu-fu-nan-indoor-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

