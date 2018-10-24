Yu Fu Nan / Indoor Design

-
Interiors Designers Indoor Design
Location Sanlitun, Beijing, China
Area 216.0 m2
Project Year 2018
Photographs
Text description provided by the architects. Yufunan, rooted in Beijing Hutong, has seen its third chain store opened in Taikoo Li, Sanlitun, in the fourth year since its being established. Just like animals in migration, we’ve flooded into Taikoo Li, which is home to commerce. It is different from the Hutong-style way of life, so we’ve decided to evolve ourselves in a different designing thought.
Due to the restrictions of the shopping mall, it is not allowed to build the second floor, so how can the square box with the height of 8m and 216㎡have proper dining space and Chinese kitchens with multi-functions? So we think of using the split-level approach to deal with the compatibility between them, namely, not wasting the advantage of high floor height, but also reasonably laying out the indoor moving line.
As a result, the seemingly traditional split-level form is ingeniously extended in the form of VI figure.
More possibilities of gourmet food are to be explored from a design point of view.