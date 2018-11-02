Maxim Plant / AI Architects

+ 29

Interiors Designers AI Architects

Location Hannam-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul, South Korea

Principals in Charge Gene Park

Interior Design Director Sunki Shon

Area 1895.09 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Yoon, Joonhwan

Manufacturers Loading...

Architecture Design Sangkun Park, Jaecheol Im, Hongju Choi, Hyunhye Hwang

Interior Design Byounghwa Lee, Hyunjoo Song, Sujeong Han, Pilljung Gim, Minji Baek

Branding / BI Design Ranee & Company Co.,Ltd. (Ranee J Park)

Lighting Design Bitzro & Partners (Ko, Ki-young + Van, Kyung-hwan)

Sign Graphic Design aandd (Joongkeun Kim / Dahyee Noh)

Furniture Design Design Seoda (Heesoo Hong)

Architectural Acoustics Design Hwankyung Acoustic INC (Sungyong Kim)

Landscape Design Landscape Design studio KnL (Yongtaek Kim)

Structural Engineering Sen Engineering Group (Bongkeun Lee+ Woogeun Cha)

Civil Engineering Naawn T.S.I Co., Ltd. (Yonghyun Baek)

Mechanical Engineering Keysung E&C Co., Ltd (Kumseok Hwang)

Electrical Engineering Jung-Myung Engineering Co., Ltd. (Yunjin Hwang)

Fire Protection Engineering Hanseok E&C Co., Ltd (Yongcheol Shin)

Architectural Construction Janghak Engineering & Construction Co., Ltd.

Interior Construction IZM Design

Text Gene Park More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The concept for Dongsuh Foods flagship building in Hannam-dong came from the desire to showcase and share the company’s expertise in creating the highest quality coffee with its long history of success from instant mix coffee to custom-made coffee experiences. “Better beans, Better Coffee” as the slogan goes led to two key concepts: “Plant-Plant” Plant as in sourcing the highest quality coffee beans to Plant as a coffee roasting factory.

Architecturally, the building is a coffee factory, an industrial structure in the middle of an urban forest. The multi-level spaces tell the story of sourcing the best beans, roasting, extracting, tasting and experiencing the many ways to enjoy this most popular drink. As the building cascades down the steep site to the south, terraces provide indoor-outdoor spaces to enjoy the view and natural light. The building façade facing the main street is a juxtaposition of windows, folding doors and coffee bean-shaped perforated panels that transforms throughout the day depending on time, light and special events. The exterior building tile panels are a “dark roast” coffee color that expresses the variety of flavors offered inside.

One of the most important concepts is to make the interior spaces as open and accessible to the pedestrian. And upon entering, voids are strategically located to maximize visual and physical connections to all the multi-level spaces. A layer of green planting screen is installed in the narrow space between the adjacent building and a wall of planting on the south window wall provides natural shade during the day. One can enjoy a unique experience in this industrial urban forest filled with light, green, texture, sound and the aroma of roasting coffee.