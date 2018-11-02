World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Institutional Buildings
  4. South Korea
  5. AI Architects
  6. 2018
  Maxim Plant / AI Architects

Maxim Plant / AI Architects

  • 20:00 - 2 November, 2018
Maxim Plant / AI Architects
Maxim Plant / AI Architects, © Yoon, Joonhwan
© Yoon, Joonhwan

© Yoon, Joonhwan © Yoon, Joonhwan © Yoon, Joonhwan © Yoon, Joonhwan + 29

  • Interiors Designers

    AI Architects

  • Location

    Hannam-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul, South Korea

  • Principals in Charge

    Gene Park

  • Interior Design Director

    Sunki Shon

  • Area

    1895.09 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Yoon, Joonhwan

  • Architecture Design

    Sangkun Park, Jaecheol Im, Hongju Choi, Hyunhye Hwang

  • Interior Design

    Byounghwa Lee, Hyunjoo Song, Sujeong Han, Pilljung Gim, Minji Baek

  • Branding / BI Design

    Ranee & Company Co.,Ltd. (Ranee J Park)

  • Lighting Design

    Bitzro & Partners (Ko, Ki-young + Van, Kyung-hwan)

  • Sign Graphic Design

    aandd (Joongkeun Kim / Dahyee Noh)

  • Furniture Design

    Design Seoda (Heesoo Hong)

  • Architectural Acoustics Design

    Hwankyung Acoustic INC (Sungyong Kim)

  • Landscape Design

    Landscape Design studio KnL (Yongtaek Kim)

  • Structural Engineering

    Sen Engineering Group (Bongkeun Lee+ Woogeun Cha)

  • Civil Engineering

    Naawn T.S.I Co., Ltd. (Yonghyun Baek)

  • Mechanical Engineering

    Keysung E&C Co., Ltd (Kumseok Hwang)

  • Electrical Engineering

    Jung-Myung Engineering Co., Ltd. (Yunjin Hwang)

  • Fire Protection Engineering

    Hanseok E&C Co., Ltd (Yongcheol Shin)

  • Architectural Construction

    Janghak Engineering & Construction Co., Ltd.

  • Interior Construction

    IZM Design

  • Text

    Gene Park
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Yoon, Joonhwan
© Yoon, Joonhwan
Site Plan
Site Plan

Text description provided by the architects. The concept for Dongsuh Foods flagship building in Hannam-dong came from the desire to showcase and share the company’s expertise in creating the highest quality coffee with its long history of success from instant mix coffee to custom-made coffee experiences. “Better beans, Better Coffee” as the slogan goes led to two key concepts: “Plant-Plant” Plant as in sourcing the highest quality coffee beans to Plant as a coffee roasting factory.

© Yoon, Joonhwan
© Yoon, Joonhwan

Architecturally, the building is a coffee factory, an industrial structure in the middle of an urban forest. The multi-level spaces tell the story of sourcing the best beans, roasting, extracting, tasting and experiencing the many ways to enjoy this most popular drink. As the building cascades down the steep site to the south, terraces provide indoor-outdoor spaces to enjoy the view and natural light. The building façade facing the main street is a juxtaposition of windows, folding doors and coffee bean-shaped perforated panels that transforms throughout the day depending on time, light and special events. The exterior building tile panels are a “dark roast” coffee color that expresses the variety of flavors offered inside.

© Yoon, Joonhwan
© Yoon, Joonhwan

One of the most important concepts is to make the interior spaces as open and accessible to the pedestrian. And upon entering, voids are strategically located to maximize visual and physical connections to all the multi-level spaces. A layer of green planting screen is installed in the narrow space between the adjacent building and a wall of planting on the south window wall provides natural shade during the day. One can enjoy a unique experience in this industrial urban forest filled with light, green, texture, sound and the aroma of roasting coffee.

Section
Section
© Yoon, Joonhwan
© Yoon, Joonhwan

Cite: "Maxim Plant / AI Architects" 02 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904494/maxim-plant-ai-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

